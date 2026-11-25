Salisbury Housing Committee Annual Meeting

The Salisbury Housing Committee (SHC) is holding its annual meeting to elect officers for the coming year on Tuesday, December 8 at 5:00 pm, by Zoom. Members of the public are invited to attend this meeting and may submit nominees for the Board before the meeting. Nominations may be made to SHC, PO Box 10, Salisbury. The Zoom address is available at salisburycthousing.org. SHC is the proprietor of affordable rental units located in Salisbury. Anyone interested in renting at any SHC location should call Tammy Broderick at 860-435-0049.

11-26-26





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF FRANK G. HUFNER

Late of Sharon (26-00433)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated October 26, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim. The fiduciary is: Linda J. Hufner 454 Cornwall Bridge Road Sharon, CT 06069 Jordan Bergs Clerk

11-26-26





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

GRETCHEN RATH DOOLITTLE

Late of West Cornwall

AKA Gretchen R. Doolittle (26-00445)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated October 19, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim. The fiduciary is: Michael Jennings Doolittle c/o Michael Downes Lynch Law Office of Michael D. Lynch 106 Upper Main Street P.O. Box 1776 Sharon, CT 06069 Jordan Bergs Clerk

11-26-26





Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following actions were taken by the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on November 9, 2026: Approved Report to the Planning and Zoning Commission - Application IWWC-26-47 by Gregory Murphy for resubdivision of 157 Lime Rock Rd. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor's map 03 lot 06-3 and is known as 157 Lime Rock Road, Lakeville, CT 06039. Deemed Exempt - Application IWWC-26-50 by John Landon to use a forestry mower to remove invasive Japanese Honeysuckle shrubs on back section of the Land Trust property between the existing field and the Rail Trail. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor's map 11 lot 20 and is known as 0 Main Street, Salisbury, CT, 06068 ("The Vincent Preserve"). The owner of the property is Salisbury Association INC. Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes 22a-43(a) & 8-8. Town of Salisbury Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission Sally Spillane, Secretary

11-26-26





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JEFFREY ROSATI

Late of West Cornwall

AKA Jeffrey A. Rosati (26-00450)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated October 21, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim. The fiduciary is: Bernetta A. Rosati c/o Linda M Patz Drury, Patz, & Citrin P.O. Box 101 Canaan, CT 06018 Jordan Bergs Clerk

11-26-26