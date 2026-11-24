Co-owners Emily Peterson and Thom Wilson describe Whistle Pig Books as “tucked into a cozy little space at 62 Main Street in North Canaan.”

The used bookstore offers hundreds of books for readers of all ages and interests. With paperbacks priced at just $2 and hardcovers at $4, there’s something for everyone, especially holiday shoppers looking for affordable and thoughtful gifts.

Peterson and Wilson’s top five gift suggestions include:

Books for every reader

From romance, thrillers and historical fiction to fantasy, science fiction and classics, the shop offers a wide selection of fiction and nonfiction. Shoppers will also find cookbooks, biographies, history, hobby books, coffee-table books and titles for children and young adults.

Blind date with a used book makes a great gift — or keep it for yourself! Emily Peterson

Blind Date with a Used Book

For $8, shoppers can pick up a hand-selected mystery book, festively wrapped with clues about its genre and story. “Our Blind Date with a Used Book is a fun way to try something new and enjoy a little surprise — whether you gift it or keep it for yourself!” Peterson said.

Comics

The shop carries new comics at cover price, with selections for longtime collectors and newcomers alike. “We are one of the few around to carry new comics and can pre-order comics in advance for customers,” Wilson said.

Role-playing games

For gamers and imaginative adventurers, Whistle Pig Books offers role-playing games, dice and metal miniature figures.

Gift cards

When in doubt, let your favorite book lover choose their own next great read with a Whistle Pig Books gift card.

With affordable prices, an eclectic selection and plenty of unexpected discoveries, Whistle Pig Books makes holiday shopping feel a little like a treasure hunt.

Whistle Pig Books is open Thursday and Friday, noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For new arrivals and store updates, visit whistlepigbooks.com or follow @whistlepigbooks on Instagram. The shop is also on Facebook and TikTok.





62 Main St., North Canaan, Conn. • whistlepigbooks.com • Instagram: @whistlepigbooks