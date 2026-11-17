SHARON — A group of more than 20 residents who live along Jewett Hill Road has petitioned the town to install speed humps on their roadway. Jewett Hill Road runs less than a mile between Calkinstown Road and Jackson Hill Road.

The petition prompted a broader discussion about speeding at the Sharon Board of Selectmen meeting on Nov. 10. First Selectman Casey Flanagan said he plans to revive an earlier proposal to use speed cameras on town roads and resume talks with an installation company.

Selectman John Brett emphasized the board’s responsibility for neighborhood safety and then discussed the petition.

The board said a public hearing would be scheduled to discuss the proposed speed humps on Jewett Hill Road and that the Sharon Fire Department and Highway Department would assess how they could affect their operations.

Selectman Lynn Kearcher said she opposed installing speed humps on Jewett Hill Road and noted in a prepared statement that they were ill-suited to Sharon’s rural roads.

“Speed humps are intrusive and historically inappropriate for our rural roads,” Kearcher said.

She noted that farmers use the roads to move equipment and that cyclists and walkers use them for recreation. She said the board must weigh its responsibility for road safety alongside the town’s “character, heritage, and history.”

“We need to be mindful of what we alter and what we risk losing in the process,” Kearcher said.

Resident Diane Monroe also raised similar concerns about how speed humps would affect local farmers.

She also said the recently installed speed feedback sign on Sharon Mountain Road had done little to slow drivers.

“I’m very grateful that you did that … However, it’s not really deterring anything,” Monroe said.

“We all [speed]. I know we all do it. However, there has to be some kind of way that we can stop the speeding on these roads.”

Flanagan agreed and suggested using cameras to ticket drivers who speed. A 2023 state law allows municipalities to use the cameras.

“The next step is essentially taking that question to the town for adoption as an ordinance,” Flanagan said. “It’s a heavy lift to start a program like that in a small town.”

In 2025, Kent residents overwhelmingly rejected a proposed cameraordinance when it was put up for a vote.

Flanagan said the board explored speed cameras earlier this year before setting the proposal aside because of time constraints.

He said he plans to resume talks with Illinois-based Dacra Tech to see whether a program is feasible.

Kearcher said a camera program would require the town to hire someone to monitor citations, which Flanagan would review and approve.

“We talked to the first selectman in the town of Washington, where this has been very successful. And he said the first six months, it’s a nightmare, because you have to hire somebody,” Kearcher said.

“That’s not only a huge expense to the town if we hire someone … it’s also a huge time element in terms of a burden.”

The board gave no timeline for next steps or for when the proposed cameras might be installed.

“If we’re going to pursue something as a town, I’d rather see us put our energy into that as opposed to physical barriers,” Flanagan said.

Nathan Miller contributed to this story.