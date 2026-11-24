NORFOLK — Two-way traffic is scheduled to resume on Route 44 on Friday, Dec. 4, after crews finish paving the eastbound lane. The temporary traffic signals will be removed, and Blackberry Street at the bridge will reopen that day, according to Norfolk Emergency Management.

Paving of the westbound lane and the lower section of Old Colony Road began Saturday, Nov. 21. Blackberry Street at the bridge closed Monday, Nov. 23, and is expected to be closed for about two weeks. All dates are subject to change.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation expects the remaining work on the retaining wall project to be completed by summer 2027, ahead of the 2028 deadline.

“I am excited to see the project nearing completion. I hope that the weather cooperates a little longer for them to finish the work. It’s been an impressive project, especially in our small town. I am pleased that it will be done ahead of schedule,” First Selectman Henry Tirrell said.

Landscaping has begun where the retaining wall meets Center Cemetery, which dates to 1757. On Thursday, a crew was planting pine trees and native shrubs atop the wall.

Richard Zolyomi, a member of the construction crew, said he had mixed feelings as the project wound down.“It’s kind of sad to see, after the trials and errors the wall went through, and the hard work of my company. It’s a happy ending for the townspeople to see this beautiful wall. Once it’s painted in the spring, it is going to be the best wall in Connecticut.”

Tirrell said the reopening would bring some peace of mind after years of concern about the wall’s condition.

“I am sure vehicles will zip through there now, but I’m pleased to know we won’t need to worry about the failing conditions that existed before the Project 97-95 started,” Tirrell said.