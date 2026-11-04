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Route 44 in Norfolk expected to reopen to two-way traffic by year’s end

Route 44 in Norfolk expected to reopen to two-way traffic by year’s end

Construction continues along Route 44, where two-way traffic is expected to resume by the end of the year.

Jennifer Almquist

NORFOLK ­— The replacement of three retaining walls with two new walls on US Route 44 (Greenwoods Road West) in Norfolk is nearing a return to two-way traffic, with the road expected to reopen in both directions by the end of the year, according to First Selectman Henry Tirrell.

Remaining work is expected to be completed by summer 2027, CTDOT spokesperson Eva Zymaris said.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation originally scheduled completion for September 2028. According to the agency, design changes shortened the construction schedule.

Project 97-95 has involved stabilizing the re-graded slope, purchasing and razing the home of a Norfolk family, and cutting down hundreds of trees. A reconstructed drainage system was installed to accommodate the water flow through the cemetery land on Old Colony Road.

The historic 1757 Center Cemetery borders the largest new wall, which is 1,030 feet long and 42 feet high. The Aquarion Water Authority relocated and adjusted the water infrastructure. Eversource reconfigured impacted utility poles.

The all-in budget, which includes design and construction costs, is approximately $51.5 million. CTDOT awarded the original construction contract for approximately $37.2 million. The funding is 80% federal money with 20% from state funds.

Motorists currently travel through the work zone in a single alternating lane controlled by temporary traffic signals. CTDOT credited State Police with helping maintain safety and traffic flow.

Tirrell said the state and contractor are working toward reopening both lanes.

“The state is working with the contractor, K2 Infrastructure Group, to finish up the majority of the work on the wall and complete the rebuild of the road within the next month,” he said.

“The hope is that the road will be open to two lane travel by the end of the year. We have occasional issues with traffic, but considering the size and length of the project, I am impressed that we haven’t had more issues.”

Zymaris said fencing and landscaping will follow the remaining concrete work.

“Fabrication of the fence post brackets will take place upon completion of the concrete work, which is anticipated in mid-November,” she said. “The fencing will be installed on the wall parapet in spring 2027, after the wall’s final stain and sealer is applied.”

“Plantings are scheduled to start November 2026, as the backfilling behind the wall is completed,” she continued. “The landscaping is scheduled for completion in Spring 2027 during the spring planting period.”

“It has certainly been a major part of Norfolk for the past few years, but they will still be finishing well ahead of schedule,” Tirrell said. “I know the state road crew will be happy to have that open for snow clearing, and it will help with the summer traffic.”

Jennifer Almquist
infrastructure

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