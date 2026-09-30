Kent streetscape project enters second phase

KENT – Phase II of the Kent Village Center Streetscape Improvement project has begun.
Crews could be seen last week installing the pathways near the Swift House on the southern side of Maple Street (Route 341 East).
This initiative follows phase I completed in 2022, which focused mainly on North Main Street between the intersection of routes 7 and 341 northward to the railroad tracks, as well as along Bridge Street (Route 341 West). The purpose of phase II is to expand downtown pedestrian safety and accessibility in a number of areas:
South Main Street (Route 7) – install sidewalks and granite curbing south from the Civil War monument to the Kent Greenhouse and Gardens and South Common Road
Maple Street (Route 341) – install concrete sidewalks on the south side to the front of the Kent Volunteer Fire Department’s firehouse. A crosswalk with electric flashing lights will be placed at the entrance to Swift Lane, which leads to Templeton Farms senior housing.
Maple Street (Route 341) – north side extending to the edge of the railroad tracks
Lane Street – on the south side
The bid of $1.6 million was awarded to Stone Construction of Southbury. Funding is from federal, state and local coffers, with the bulk, about 80%, coming from the federal Transportation Alternatives Program.
Similar to phase I, the old, deteriorating asphalt paths are being fully excavated and replaced to uniform concrete surfaces, ADA-compliant driveway ramps and matching granite curbs.
First Selectman Eric Epstein said this project “reflects an exciting time for Kent that will allow for safer pedestrian passage and a more attractive appearance in the center of town.”