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“A Goodnight Kiss” receives Connecticut League of Museums honor

“A Goodnight Kiss” receives Connecticut League of Museums honor

Cast photo from the premiere of “A Goodnight Kiss” in 2025.

Cinzi Lavin

A Goodnight Kiss,” the Civil War-era love story that began with a cache of letters found in a Goshen attic, has received an Award of Merit from the Connecticut League of Museums.

Written by Litchfield County playwright Cinzi Lavin and commissioned and directed by Goshen resident Kathy Kelly, the play tells the true story of Sarah Jane “Jennie” Wadhams and Sgt. Maj. Frederick Lucas, whose courtship unfolded through letters exchanged during the Civil War. The production premiered at Goshen Players Playhouse in June 2025.

The Connecticut League of Museums’ Award of Merit recognizes individuals and organizations for work that advances public understanding of Connecticut history and culture.

Lavin, Kelly and members of the cast will be honored at an awards ceremony and reception later this month at the New Britain Museum of American Art.

“I’m honored that the Connecticut League of Museums has chosen to recognize our dedication to transforming historical archives into a living story,” Lavin said. “Having ‘A Goodnight Kiss’ vetted by the state’s leading heritage professionals in a peer review is truly gratifying.”

The award is the latest chapter in a growing life for the production. In April, “A Goodnight Kiss” became the first drama staged beneath the dome of the Connecticut State Capitol, where it was presented as part of the state’s America250 commemoration. It later returned to Litchfield County for performances at Five Points Arts Center in Torrington. The script has also been accepted into the permanent collection of the Library of Congress.

The production stars David Macharelli and Olivia Wadsworth as Fred and Jennie, with Robert Kwalick, John Fabiani, Joel Osborne, Harmony Tanguay and Susie Hackel.

Natalia Zukerman
Arts, Lifestyle and Enagement Editor
Natalia Zukerman is arts, lifestyle and engagement editor for The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News. She writes about the region's vibrant cultural life, produces the weekly What To Do newsletter and contributes a weekly cartoon to the newspapers. Beyond journalism, Natalia is an accomplished musician, painter, educator and cultural diplomat. Her boundless passion for the arts enriches communities worldwide. She lives in Millerton with her dog, Georgie.
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