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Kent library on track for May reopening

Kent library on track for May reopening

Construction continues on Kent Memorial Library’s renovation and expansion.

Patrick Stachniak

KENT — Kent Memorial Library is on track to reopen its expanded and renovated Main Street building by the end of May 2027, according to Janet Rivkin, executive vice president of the Kent Library Association board.

The project will expand the library from 6,450 to 11,750 square feet, increasing its space by about 82% and providing additional community gathering and event space for its growing arts program.

Construction has progressed “smoothly,” Rivkin said.
“It looks like we will be close to fully opening our doors by the end of May, which is a very fast track,” she said.

Rivkin said landscaping may be the only work remaining at that time, with the community gathering and event space operational.

Other improvements include energy-efficiency upgrades, a generator and additional solar panels.

She cautioned, however, that construction schedules can change.

“Having been in construction, we all know that things change. My dad raised me to believe there could be a concrete strike and they’ll set everything back,” she said.

The project will connect the existing brick library at 32 North Main St. to the former firehouse next door.

During construction, the library is operating at 10–12 Landmark Lane on Kent Green. A ceremonial groundbreaking was held April 25, with Gov. Ned Lamont and U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes among those attending. Construction was already underway.

The project is slated to cost $7 million, with most of the funding coming from donations and $2 million provided by a state grant.

Rivkin, who has spent her career in real estate, with experience in building inspections and quality control, said she became involved with the library in 2011 at the request of then-President Ken Cooper after a driver crashed into the historic building, requiring repairs.

Rivkin said her deep affinity for the Kent community has made seeing the expansion progress particularly rewarding.

“We’re going to have much more space for activities, and we’ll still have the wonderful presence on Main Street, which has made it such a wonderful place for people… as our book sale is known throughout the Northeast,” Rivkin said.

Kent Land Use Administrator Tai Kern said seeing the project take shape has offered a new perspective on its scale.

“We’ve worked through this whole project and saw it on paper and now seeing it come to fruition in its magnitude is pretty impressive,” Kern said. “Sometimes seeing it in reality isn’t exactly the same as seeing it on paper.”

Patrick Stachniak
libraries

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