CORNWALL — The town spent $25,000 on upgrades to the Cornwall Bridge firehouse, First Selectman Gordon M. Ridgway told the Board of Selectmen at its Nov. 17 meeting.

The Department of Public Works did much of the work with help from fire department volunteers, Ridgway said.

The project included mold removal, drainage improvements, insulation, drywall installation, plumbing, and interior and exterior painting.

The town owns both the Cornwall Bridge and West Cornwall firehouses. Ridgway said work at the West Cornwall firehouse four years ago included reconfiguring space for the ambulance, furnace work and insulation.

“This was done to make the building more energy efficient,” he said.