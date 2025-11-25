cornwall bos

Cornwall selectmen open new term by filling key committee seats

CORNWALL — At the first meeting of the newly seated Board of Selectmen on Tuesday, Nov. 18, members made a series of committee appointments.

The meeting marked the debut of Selectman John Brown, elected on Nov. 4. He joins First Selectman Gordon Ridgway, now entering his 18th term, and Selectman Rocco Botto, who is beginning his second term.

Appointments were approved for several town boards and commissions. Named to the Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Agency were Ian Tyson, Deb Bennett, Jeff Morgan, Peter Demy, Bill Hurlburt and Gil Rubino (alternate).

Michelle Shipp and Stacey Dolan were appointed to the Parks and Recreation Commission; Bianka Griggs to the Economic Development Committee; Josh Tyson as the town’s representative to the Torrington Area Health District; and Mare Rubin to the Western Connecticut Visitors Bureau.

“It’s very important we appoint all of them so they can continue their work,” said Ridgway.

Ridgway also noted a number of vacancies still to be filled—one seat on the Conservation Commission, two seats and one alternate for Parks and Recreation, one member needed for Grange Hall Trust Fund, one alternate for the Housatonic River Commission, two seats on the Cream Hill Lake Study Group and two alternate openings on the Zoning Board of Appeals.

Firetruck update

Cornwall Volunteer Fire Department President Dick Sears attended the meeting to submit specifications for two new firetrucks.

The big package was described as “flexible” and is expected to entice competitive bids. The vendors will submit designs that meet the specifications.

“It’s got to fit in the firehouse,” said Botto. “And the covered bridge,” said Sears.

Sears said CVFD’s fundraising campaign, which has a goal of $600,000, has gone “exceptionally well.” Donations will be paired with the town’s truck fund reserves and CVFD savings.

The selectmen moved to go out to bid on the spec sheet for a custom rescue pumper and a mini pumper. “Bids would be due in about a month,” said Ridgway. “Then we have 60 days to do our due diligence.”

Retirement party Dec. 7

Town Hall is planning a retirement party for two outgoing officials with more than 40 years of combined service.

Vera Dinneen, who served as town clerk, and Jean Bouteiller, former tax collector, will be celebrated on Sunday, Dec. 7, from 1 to 3 p.m. The public is invited.

