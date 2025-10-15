cornwall bos

Cornwall Bridge crosswalk plans on hold due to DOT concerns

CORNWALL — Connecticut Department of Transportation cannot sign off on a new sidewalk and crosswalk in Cornwall Bridge until the parking lot used by Cornwall Market is reconfigured.

The plan to improve walkability on Route 7 received grant approval from the Transportation Rural Improvement Program more than a year ago but remains but to date little progress has been made. The project aims to build a sidewalk from the firehouse to Cornwall Market and a crosswalk to the other side of the road with accessible landings on both sides.

Despite TRIP approval, DOT has yet to approve the work. Cornwall was informed that changes must be made to the market’s lot before moving forward.

The Board of Selectmen reviewed the situation at a regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 7. First Selectman Gordon Ridgway was hopeful the added work can be covered by the grant, which awarded about $800,000 toward the project.

“DOT did not like the 70-foot aprons there,” Ridgway said of the entrance to the parking lot.

By changing the entrance and reworking the parking configuration, he explained, “It controls traffic a lot more” and removes the “Wild West” style approach of the current layout.

At present, employees of the market utilize the firehouse parking lot. The proposed reconfiguration would pave the grassy plot off to the side and would add more spaces for staff and the public.

“This is a significant municipal enhancement that hopefully can be incorporated into that grant,” said Ridgway.

The draft plan was sent to the state for review.

Town Meeting Nov. 8

Cornwall will hold a town meeting at Cornwall Consolidated School Friday, Nov. 8, at 7:30 p.m.

The meeting will be to review and approve the annual town report and the new 5-year plan.

