Birthday party planning continues for U.S.A.’s 250th

CORNWALL — Looking ahead to the nation’s 250th birthday in 2026, Cornwall started coordinating with nearby towns to plan events.

“We’re trying to spread them out and not overlap too much,” said First Selectman Gordon Ridgway at a regular meeting of the Board of Selectmen Tuesday, Oct. 21.

Ridgway and Warren Stevens, a Revolutionary War reenactor based in Cornwall, attended a meeting the previous week in Litchfield with other Northwest Corner towns.

The group plans to launch a website and calendar to organize the listings.

Ridgway reported some of the events being planned.

Cornwall is preparing for a militia day in June with Revolutionary War reenactors on the village green.

North Canaan will celebrate George Washington’s birthday in February at the Colonial Theatre.

Litchfield plans to hire redcoat reenactors to pester people downtown.

“There’s a lot of creative, homegrown ideas,” said Ridgway.

Town meeting Nov. 7

The selectmen called for a town meeting to be held Friday, Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m. at Cornwall Consolidated School.

The two agenda items to be voted on will be the approval of the 5-year plan and the town report with audit of fiscal year 2024-25.

Joan Jardine

TORRINGTON — Joan Jardine, 90, of Mill Lane, passed away at home on Oct. 23, 2025. She was the loving wife of David Jardine.

Joan was born Aug. 9, 1935, in Throop, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Joseph and Vera (Ezepchick) Zigmont.

Celebration of Life: Carol Kastendieck

A Celebration of Life for Carol Kastendieck will be held on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, at 2 p.m. at the Congregational Church of Salisbury, 30 Main St., Salisbury, Connecticut.

Día de los Muertos marks a bittersweet farewell for Race Brook Lodge

The ofrenda at Race Brook Lodge.

Lety Muñoz

On Saturday, Nov. 1, the Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield will celebrate the Mexican Day of the Dead: El Día de los Muertos.

Mexican Day of the Dead takes place the first weekend of November and honors los difuntos (the deceased) with ofrendas (offerings) on an altar featuring photos of loved ones who have passed on. Elements of earth, wind, fire and water are represented with food, papel picada (colorful decorative paper), candles and tequila left for the beloved deceased. The departed are believed to travel from the spirit world and briefly join the living for a night of remembrance and revelry.

‘Coming to Light’ at Norfolk Library

Canyon de Chelly (1904) – Seven Navajo riders on horseback

Edward S. Curtis

At a time when questions of representation, cultural legacy and historical narratives are at the forefront of public conversation, the Norfolk Library’s upcoming screening of the award-winning documentary “Coming to Light” offers a timely opportunity for reflection.

The event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 6, at 5:30 p.m., and will include a post-screening discussion with the film’s director, Lakeville resident Anne Makepeace.

