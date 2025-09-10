cornwall bos

OSHA identifies room for improvement in Cornwall

CORNWALL — An inspection of town properties by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration resulted in minor fines and suggestions.

The Board of Selectman reviewed the findings at its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 2. First Selectman Gordon Ridgway said several proposed improvements were identified at Town Hall, the Town Garage and the Transfer Station.

Ridgway said the suggestions involve “mostly moving things and installing some more fire extinguishers, doing some more training.” He said the biggest change will be putting new railings up around the bulk waste boxes at the Transfer Station.

The total cost, including fines, was estimated at $2,000, and the changes are expected to be implemented by the Oct. 10 deadline set by OSHA.

cornwall bos

Latest News

Wake Robin public hearing closes

Wake Robin public hearing closes

Aradev LLC’s plans to redevelop Wake Robin Inn include four 2,000-square-foot cabins, an event space, a sit-down restaurant and fast-casual counter, a spa, library, lounge, gym and seasonal pool. If approved, guest room numbers would increase from 38 to 57.

Provided

LAKEVILLE — The public hearing for the redevelopment of Wake Robin Inn is over. Salisbury Planning and Zoning Commission now has two months to make a decision.

The hearing closed on Tuesday, Sept. 9, after its seventh session.

Keep ReadingShow less
wake robin inn

Celebrating diverse abilities at Stanton Home fundraiser

Celebrating diverse abilities at Stanton Home fundraiser

The Weavery is Stanton Home’s oldest activity space, featuring a collection of vintage and modern floor looms. It offers opportunities for building dexterity, creative expression, and social connection through fiber arts.

Provided

Stanton Home is holding its annual Harvest Roast fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 13 in Great Barrington, an evening of farm-to-table dining, live swing music, and community connection.

For nearly 40 years, Stanton Home has supported adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities through residential programs, therapeutic services and skill-building activities.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

Sharon Playhouse presents staged reading of ‘Die Mommie Die!’

Sharon Playhouse presents staged reading of ‘Die Mommie Die!’
Charles Busch wrote and stars in ‘Die Mommie Die!’ at Sharon Playhouse.
Provided

Following the memorable benefit reading last season of Charles Busch’s Tony-nominated Broadway hit, “The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife,” the Sharon Playhouse will present a one-night-only staged reading of his riotous comic melodrama “Die Mommie Die!” on Friday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m.

The production —a deliciously over-the-top homage to classic Hollywood mid-century thrillers — ­­continues the Playhouse’s artistic partnership with Busch, who reprises his iconic role of the glamorous yet troubled songstress Angela Arden.

Keep ReadingShow less
performances