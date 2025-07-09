cornwall bos

Cream Hill Lake is safe to swim

Cream Hill Lake is safe to swim

Lifeguard Melody Matsudaira keeps a watchful eye on Cream Hill Lake swimmers.

Riley Klein

CORNWALL — After an incident regarding raised levels of E. coli, Cream Hill Lake in Cornwall has been deemed safe to swim.

In June, water testing revealed slightly elevated levels of E. coli bacteria in the waters of the Cream Hill Lake Association and Hammond Beach.

Swimmers in the lake were advised to refrain from submerging their heads in the water, ingesting water and to shower promptly after swimming.

The Board of Selectmen reviewed the situation at a regular meeting July 1. First Selectman Gordon Ridgway said the heavy rains that fell in the spring were likely the cause of the E. coli spike.

Ridgway said the bacteria is found “on the forest floor, it moves around.” Rain likely caused excessive run off, he said, “It’s definitely important to monitor.”

Selectman Rocco Botto said the tests that caused the scare showed relatively elevated levels, but did not enter the danger zone.

“A concentration less or equal to 235 per 100 milliliters is considered satisfactory and those first tests were at like 75 and 31,” said Botto. “It puts us well within the threshold of safe swimming.”

Since this initial tests, Torrington Area Health District has stated the levels have decreased.

“We do have a little sign out as far as what the recommendations are about keeping your head out of the water,” said Ridgway. “Don’t be drinking a lot of the water... It is a pond.”

Position changes

At the July 1 meeting, the selectmen accepted a series of position changes.

Selectman Jennifer Markow will be stepping down as director of Parks and Recreation. She served in the role for about 10 years and will resign after the completion of summer events in town.

She will continue to serve on the commission as an alternate.

“I had a great time working with the Parks and Rec,” said Markow. “I had an awesome commission over the years.”

The search for a new director is underway.

Spencer Mussulman began his role as the new Zoning Enforcement Officer. His officer hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 7:30 to 10 a.m. and by appointment on Friday.

Rebecca Juchert-Derungs was appointed by the selectmen to become the new tax collector. She also works as tax collector in Falls Village and Goshen and will assume the job in Cornwall at the end of outgoing Tax Collector Jean Bouteiller’s current term in November.

Latest News

Club baseball at Fuessenich Park

Club baseball at Fuessenich Park

Travel league baseball came to Torrington Thursday, June 26, when the Berkshire Bears Select Team played the Connecticut Moose 18U squad. The Moose won 6-4 in a back-and-forth game. Two players on the Bears play varsity ball at Housatonic Valley Regional High School: shortstop Anthony Foley and first baseman Wes Allyn. Foley went 1-for-3 at bat with an RBI in the game at Fuessenich Park.

 

  Anthony Foley, rising senior at Housatonic Valley Regional High School, went 1-for-3 at bat for the Bears June 26.Photo by Riley Klein 

 

Siglio Press: Uncommon books at the intersection of art and literature

Siglio Press: Uncommon books at the intersection of art and literature

Uncommon books at the intersection of art and literature.

Richard Kraft

Siglio Press is a small, independent publishing house based in Egremont, Massachusetts, known for producing “uncommon books at the intersection of art and literature.” Founded and run by editor and publisher Lisa Pearson, Siglio has, since 2008, designed books that challenge conventions of both form and content.

A visit to Pearson’s airy studio suggests uncommon work, to be sure. Each of four very large tables were covered with what looked to be thousands of miniature squares of inkjet-printed, kaleidoscopically colored pieces of paper. Another table was covered with dozens of book/illustration-size, abstracted images of deer, made up of colored dots. For the enchanted and the mystified, Pearson kindly explained that these pieces were to be collaged together as artworks by the artist Richard Kraft (a frequent contributor to the Siglio Press and Pearson’s husband). The works would be accompanied by writings by two poets, Elizabeth Zuba and Monica Torre, in an as-yet-to-be-named book, inspired by a found copy of a worn French children’s book from the 1930s called “Robin de Bois” (Robin Hood).

literature

Cycling season: A roundup of our region's rentals and where to ride them

Cycling season: A roundup of our region’s rentals and where to ride them

Cyclists head south on the rail trail from Copake Falls.

Alec Linden

After a shaky start, summer has well and truly descended upon the Litchfield, Berkshire and Taconic hills, and there is no better way to get out and enjoy long-awaited good weather than on two wheels. Below, find a brief guide for those who feel the pull of the rail trail, but have yet to purchase their own ten-speed. Temporary rides are available in the tri-corner region, and their purveyors are eager to get residents of all ages, abilities and inclinations out into the open road (or bike path).

For those lucky enough to already possess their own bike, perhaps the routes described will inspire a new way to spend a Sunday afternoon. For more, visit lakevillejournal.com/tag/bike-route to check out two ride-guides from local cyclists that will appeal to enthusiasts of many levels looking for a varied trip through the region’s stunning summer scenery.

