Cornwall requests release of HUD funds for sewer project

WEST CORNWALL — The Town of Cornwall has reached a new milestone in the multi-year effort to construct a wastewater facility.

At a regular meeting Tuesday, July 15, the Board of Selectmen moved forward with a formal request to Housing and Urban Development for the release of funds.

HUD has approved $3 million for the project, which accounts for roughly half of the estimated cost of $6.25 million. Cornwall will not receive a lump sum, rather, as First Selectman Gordon Ridgway explained, the town will become eligible to be reimbursed for costs. “Like a line of credit,” Ridgway said.

The first bill to come due is expected to be for design of the facility. After a round of interviews with engineering firms in July, the Wastewater Management Project in West Cornwall Village Construction Committee narrowed the pool down to two qualified companies. Detailed proposals from each firm are due in August.

“Big step forward,” said Selectman Rocco Botto. “Good news.”

CVFD Update

Recognizing the diligent efforts of volunteer firefighters, the Board of Selectmen motioned to increase the annual incentive amount for the most active responders.

Volunteers answering the most calls will receive a $1,500 bonus. Average responders will receive the base rate of $1,000 and administrative members will receive $500.

Ruth Franklin discusses ‘The Many Lives of Anne Frank’ at Beth David

Ruth Franklin and Ileene Smith in conversation at Congregation Beth David in Amenia.

Natalia Zukerman

Congregation Beth David in Amenia hosted a conversation on the enduring legacy of Anne Frank, one of the 20th century’s most iconic figures. Ruth Franklin, award-winning biographer and critic, shared insights from her highly acclaimed book “The Many Lives of Anne Frank” with thought-provoking questions from Ileene Smith, Editorial Director of the Jewish Lives series. This event, held on July 23 — the date Anne Frank would have turned 96 — invited the large audience to reconsider Anne Frank not just as the young writer of a world-famous diary, but as a cultural symbol shaped by decades of representation and misrepresentation.

Franklin and Smith dove right in; Franklin reading a passage from the book that exemplified her approach to Anne’s life. She described her work as both a biography of Anne Frank and a cultural history of the diary itself, a document that has resonated across the world.

Prokofiev, piano and perfection: Yuja Wang at Tanglewood

Yuja Wang performs with the TMCO and Andris Nelsons.

Hilary Scott

Sunday, July 20 was sunny and warm. Nic Mayorga, son of American concert pianist, the late Lincoln Mayorga, joined me at Tanglewood to hear Yuja Wang play Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor, Op. 16. I first saw Wang on July 8, 2022, when she filled in for Jean-Yves Thibaudet on the opening night of Tanglewood’s summer season. She virtually blew the shed down with her powerful and dynamic playing of Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 1.

Nic was my guest last season on July 13, when Wang wowed us with her delicate interpretation of Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4. We made plans on the spot to return for her next date in Lenox.

