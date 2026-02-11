crime

Police Blotter: Troop B

Sign at Troop B Police Headquarters in North Canaan
Police Blotter: Troop B
John Coston

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault arrest

On the afternoon of Feb. 1, troopers were dispatched to a Route 44 address in Lakeville for the report of an active physical altercation. After investigating, officers arrested Christopher Race, 48, of Lakeville for three counts: disorderly conduct, third degree assault and second-degree strangulation/suffocation. No injuries were reported. Race was released on a $2,500 cash bond and was scheduled to appear in Torrington Superior Court the next morning.

“Failure to pay” charge yields hefty bail

On the afternoon of Feb. 2, Justin Demaraies, 44, of North Canaan turned himself in to Troop B on an active warrant for his arrest. He was taken into custody on the charge of failing to pay for a home improvement job, and was subsequently released on a $10,000 non-surety bond. He is scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on Feb. 17.

Car strikes snowbank

At around 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 3, Kaelyn Brennan, 37, of Sharon was driving east on Mudgetown Road when his Honda Accord ran off the road and struck a snowbank. Brennan was uninjured but his car was towed from the scene. He was issued a warning or failure to maintain lane.

Year old larceny, forgery warrant

On Feb. 5, the Department of Corrections transported Francis Corcoran, 67, of Bridgeport to the G.A. 18 holding area for Troop B officers to present their active warrant. Corcoran was processed for fourth degree larceny and third-degree forgery relating to an incident dated Feb. 19, 2025 on Bruey Road in Norfolk. Corcoran was held by the DOC on a $2,500 non-surety bond and brought to his arraignment the same day.

Disorderly conduct arrest

On the evening of Feb. 5, troopers were dispatched to an East Main Street address in North Canaan on the report of an active physical dispute. After investigating the scene, troopers arrested Francine Wabshinak, 58, of North Canaan for disorderly conduct. After processing, she was released on a $1,500 non-surety bond and was scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court the next day.

Route 44 construction zone accident

At round 5 a.m. on Feb. 6, William Zygmont, 18, of Colebrook, was driving west through a single-lane construction zone on Route 44 in Norfolk when he turned on his hazard lights and pulled to the right to enter a driveway. A trailing Subaru B9 Tribeca, driven by Jefferson Muymuy, 23, of Queens, New York, then attempted to pass and collided with Zygmont’s 1994 Ford Ranger. Neither driver was injured but Muymuy’s Subaru had to be towed. He was also found to be driving with only a learner’s permit and was issued infractions for driving without a valid license and unsafe passing.

State line collision

On the afternoon of Feb. 6, N V Bulzacchelli, 89, of Millerton, was driving east on Route 44 over the state border from Millerton to Salisbury when a Subaru Forester pulled out in front of him from Stateline Car Wash, causing a collision. The driver, Rolando Cuccho, 23, of Lakeville, was found to be at fault for the incident and was issued infractions for operating a vehicle without a license and failure to grant right of way. Neither driver was injured, but Cuccho’s Forester and Bulzacchelli’s Chevrolet Malibu both were towed from the scene.

The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Send mail to P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or email editor@lakevillejournal.com

crime

Latest News

In remembrance: Tim Prentice and the art of making the wind visible

In remembrance: Tim Prentice and the art of making the wind visible
In remembrance: Tim Prentice and the art of making the wind visible
In remembrance: Tim Prentice and the art of making the wind visible

There are artists who make objects, and then there are artists who alter the way we move through the world. Tim Prentice belonged to the latter. The kinetic sculptor, architect and longtime Cornwall resident died in November 2025 at age 95, leaving a legacy of what he called “toys for the wind,” work that did not simply occupy space but activated it, inviting viewers to slow down, look longer and feel more deeply the invisible forces that shape daily life.

Prentice received a master’s degree from the Yale School of Art and Architecture in 1960, where he studied with German-born American artist and educator Josef Albers, taking his course once as an undergraduate and again in graduate school.In “The Air Made Visible,” a 2024 short film by the Vision & Art Project produced by the American Macular Degeneration Fund, a nonprofit organization that documents artists working with vision loss, Prentice spoke of his admiration for Albers’ discipline and his ability to strip away everything but color. He recalled thinking, “If I could do that same thing with motion, I’d have a chance of finding a new form.”

Keep ReadingShow less
people

Laurie Fendrich and Peter Plagens: A shared life in art and love

Laurie Fendrich and Peter Plagens: A shared life in art and love

Laurie Fendrich and Peter Plagens at home in front of one of Plagens’s paintings.

Natalia Zukerman
He taught me jazz, I taught him Mozart.
Laurie Fendrich

For more than four decades, artists Laurie Fendrich and Peter Plagens have built a life together sustained by a shared devotion to painting, writing, teaching, looking, and endless talking about art, about culture, about the world. Their story began in a critique room.

“I came to the Art Institute of Chicago as a visiting instructor doing critiques when Laurie was an MFA candidate,” Plagens recalled.

Keep ReadingShow less
our community

Strategic partnership unites design, architecture and construction

Strategic partnership unites design, architecture and construction

Hyalite Builders is leading the structural rehabilitation of The Stissing Center in Pine Plains.

Provided

For homeowners overwhelmed by juggling designers, architects and contractors, a new Salisbury-based collaboration is offering a one-team approach from concept to construction. Casa Marcelo Interior Design Studio, based in Salisbury, has joined forces with Charles Matz Architect, led by Charles Matz, AIA RIBA, and Hyalite Builders, led by Matt Soleau. The alliance introduces an integrated design-build model that aims to streamline the sometimes-fragmented process of home renovation and new construction.

“The whole thing is based on integrated services,” said Marcelo, founder of Casa Marcelo. “Normally when clients come to us, they are coming to us for design. But there’s also some architecture and construction that needs to happen eventually. So, I thought, why don’t we just partner with people that we know we can work well with together?”

Keep ReadingShow less
architecture