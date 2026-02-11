Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault arrest

On the afternoon of Feb. 1, troopers were dispatched to a Route 44 address in Lakeville for the report of an active physical altercation. After investigating, officers arrested Christopher Race, 48, of Lakeville for three counts: disorderly conduct, third degree assault and second-degree strangulation/suffocation. No injuries were reported. Race was released on a $2,500 cash bond and was scheduled to appear in Torrington Superior Court the next morning.

“Failure to pay” charge yields hefty bail

On the afternoon of Feb. 2, Justin Demaraies, 44, of North Canaan turned himself in to Troop B on an active warrant for his arrest. He was taken into custody on the charge of failing to pay for a home improvement job, and was subsequently released on a $10,000 non-surety bond. He is scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on Feb. 17.

Car strikes snowbank

At around 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 3, Kaelyn Brennan, 37, of Sharon was driving east on Mudgetown Road when his Honda Accord ran off the road and struck a snowbank. Brennan was uninjured but his car was towed from the scene. He was issued a warning or failure to maintain lane.

Year old larceny, forgery warrant

On Feb. 5, the Department of Corrections transported Francis Corcoran, 67, of Bridgeport to the G.A. 18 holding area for Troop B officers to present their active warrant. Corcoran was processed for fourth degree larceny and third-degree forgery relating to an incident dated Feb. 19, 2025 on Bruey Road in Norfolk. Corcoran was held by the DOC on a $2,500 non-surety bond and brought to his arraignment the same day.

Disorderly conduct arrest

On the evening of Feb. 5, troopers were dispatched to an East Main Street address in North Canaan on the report of an active physical dispute. After investigating the scene, troopers arrested Francine Wabshinak, 58, of North Canaan for disorderly conduct. After processing, she was released on a $1,500 non-surety bond and was scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court the next day.

Route 44 construction zone accident

At round 5 a.m. on Feb. 6, William Zygmont, 18, of Colebrook, was driving west through a single-lane construction zone on Route 44 in Norfolk when he turned on his hazard lights and pulled to the right to enter a driveway. A trailing Subaru B9 Tribeca, driven by Jefferson Muymuy, 23, of Queens, New York, then attempted to pass and collided with Zygmont’s 1994 Ford Ranger. Neither driver was injured but Muymuy’s Subaru had to be towed. He was also found to be driving with only a learner’s permit and was issued infractions for driving without a valid license and unsafe passing.

State line collision

On the afternoon of Feb. 6, N V Bulzacchelli, 89, of Millerton, was driving east on Route 44 over the state border from Millerton to Salisbury when a Subaru Forester pulled out in front of him from Stateline Car Wash, causing a collision. The driver, Rolando Cuccho, 23, of Lakeville, was found to be at fault for the incident and was issued infractions for operating a vehicle without a license and failure to grant right of way. Neither driver was injured, but Cuccho’s Forester and Bulzacchelli’s Chevrolet Malibu both were towed from the scene.

The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Send mail to P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or email editor@lakevillejournal.com