SHARON — Elizabeth Schaufelberger and her son August, both of Salisbury, were at the Sharon Audubon Center on Saturday morning, Nov. 21, tending to the turtles as usual.

The center had planned a program that morning, “Celebrating Our Conservation Projects in 2026,” about its work to protect chimney swifts, American kestrels and purple martins. The program was canceled because of low registration.

Elizabeth said August first came to the center for camp when he was 4. The two have volunteered there for about three years, coming in every other weekend to feed turtles and snakes and clean their enclosures.

August, an eighth grader at Salisbury Central School, knew the eating habits of Michelangelo, a painted turtle. Given a choice between commercial turtle food and a live mealworm, Michelangelo went for the one that moved.

He obliged by slurping down several mealworms for the camera.