Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.
sharon audubon

Sharon Audubon Center eyes major redesign

Sharon Audubon Center eyes major redesign

Renderings from Wisconsin-based firm The Kubala Washatko Architects show an entirely redesigned Sharon Audubon Center, built with environmental consciousness and community engagement in mind.

Provided

SHARON – After operating for 65 years from a converted 1920s home, the Sharon Audubon Center is closer than ever to a long-planned major renovation of its facilities on Cornwall Bridge Road.

The project, which has been in the works for well over a decade, will completely replace the 80 year old residence that has housed Northwest Connecticut’s chapter of the national bird conservation organization since 1961 with a modern, energy-efficient design that features a designated exhibit hall, classrooms for school programs and flexible meeting spaces.

The redesign will also move around some key facilities such as the wildlife rehabilitation clinic, which provides critical care for injured, sick and orphaned birds as well as its own resident birds.

A statement from the Audubon communications team said the project represents a necessary update: “Our aging, century-old buildings can no longer meet the needs of our growing programs or the birds we are called to protect.”

The revitalization effort, as the organization is referring to the project, was a key feature of Eileen Fielding’s eight-year tenure as executive director of the Center before she retired last Thursday, July 2.

“I’ve known this building for decades,” Fielding said a few days before she left the Center, “and it’s hard to think of it going away, but it’s time. It is really time.”

The idea began percolating in 2011 under the leadership of former director Scott Heth, to whom Fielding credits essential early momentum for the project. Now, with new renderings from Wisconsin-based firm The Kubala Washatko Architects and a healthy amount of the planning phase out of the way, Fielding said she is confidently passing the reins of the project to her team at Sharon Audubon Center to finish what she spent nearly a decade preparing for.

“If I’m not going to stay all the way to ribbon cutting,” Fielding said, “this would be a good time to go.”

Fielding said the motivation behind the rebuild was to prioritize environmentally sound design and a collaborative work environment in parallel with both Audubon’s central mission and the Center’s expanding programming and activities.

“It’ll certainly be a better space for the staff to work with young people,” Fielding said, explaining that the new Center will be able to host educational programs while keeping the exhibits open to the public, which the current space doesn’t allow for.

“It will also enable the volunteers to work in closer proximity to the staff,” she said. Workplace connectivity will be key to the open floorplan, which is intended to be easy to navigate for both staff and visitors alike.

“The building is so big and rambling,” she said of the current early 20th century design, “and our offices are at literally opposite ends of the building… it makes interaction and collaboration just a little more cumbersome.”

Plus, “it’s rather porous,” she said. Leaks are common, and the structure is far from energy efficient. The new building will follow green construction practices, Fielding said, with bird-safe glass, rain gardens and natural filtration systems for storm water runoff and native plants to support native insect populations.

Overall, Fielding said the redesign is meant to make the space more welcoming, functional and environmentally sound with more “visibility” within the community.

“And I do mean visibility literally,” she said. “We want people to see more of it from the road,” she said, “and to not feel so much like they’re invading someone’s house.”

An old residence on the property will also be converted to a raptor care center for the Center’s resident birds of prey and a rehabilitation clinic. The new location is much closer to the raptors’ home in the aviaries, Fielding said, and keeps the clinic, which will specialize in songbirds, separate from the main building where it is currently housed.

“It’s a very specialized activity,” she said, “and it really needs to be in a separate space.”

Fielding said the next steps are submitting applications to the town’s Inland Wetlands Commission and Planning and Zoning Commission, but she won’t be in charge when those hearings are held.

While she said it’s hard to walk away, she’s eager to see the staff carry the project through to its long-awaited fruition.

“I really look forward to coming back when it’s done,” she said, “and knowing I laid the groundwork for it.”

sharon audubon

Latest News

Tenmile Distillery is making history the old-fashioned way

Tenmile Distillery is making history the old-fashioned way

Cheers! The Revolutionary Whisky Series at Ten Mile Distillery, each named for a significant battle of the American Revolution, celebrates America at 250.

D.H. Callahan

In December 2024, the U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau officially established the Standard of Identity for American Single Malt Whisky. It was the first new classification in more than half a century, creating new possibilities for American distillers. One of the distilleries taking advantage of this new landscape is Wassaic’s Tenmile Distillery. It is well positioned to make history because Tenmile has always honored traditional whiskey-making practices.

Single malts are often associated with Scotch whisky. Perhaps that’s why, years before the new standard was adopted, Tenmile hired Shane Fraser, a Scottish master distiller with 30 years of experience at some of Scotland’s most prestigious distilleries. Fraser began designing the distillery from the ground up. Alongside owner and general manager Joel LeVangia, he emphasized time-honored traditions, favoring hands-on craftsmanship over the increasingly automated methods used by larger producers. When it comes to making the best whisky possible, Tenmile believes in learning from the past. That philosophy extends beyond the distilling process.

Keep ReadingShow less
business

The magic of Belinda Sinclair

The magic of Belinda Sinclair

Belinda Sinclair

Dean Chamberlain
Sinclair’s show explores the ways women have been practicing forms of magic for centuries, and there is plenty of history to tell.

Belinda Sinclair is the kind of magician who impresses people who don’t like magic. Her tricks are mind-boggling. Her stories are captivating. And if she picks you to write your name on a card, get ready to be wowed. Repeat attendees of her shows, of which there are many, take almost as much delight in watching new jaws drop as they do in seeing an illusion reach its astonishing conclusion.

Since the summer of 2025, Sinclair has been baffling local audiences at the Hughes Memorial Library in West Cornwall, but her magical run comes to a close at the end of August.

Keep ReadingShow less
our community

“Nixon in China” comes to Tanglewood

“Nixon in China” comes to Tanglewood

Renée Fleming, Andris Nelsons and Thomas Hampson.

Hilary Scott

On Friday, July 17 at 8 p.m. in the Koussevitzky Music Shed at Tanglewood, two of the greatest American voices of their generation, soprano Renée Fleming and baritone Thomas Hampson, join Music Director Andris Nelsons and the Boston Symphony Orchestra in a performance of excerpts from John Adams’ groundbreaking opera “Nixon in China.” The piece, performed earlier this year in Boston and at Carnegie Hall in New York City, is a highlight of a program that also includes “Meditations on Grace” (2024) by BSO Composer Chair Carlos Simon, and the melodic and technically demanding Violin Concerto by Samuel Barber.

Fleming is internationally celebrated for her vocal and dramatic artistry, as well as for her advocacy for the powerful impact of the creative arts in health. Hampson has long been recognized as one of the most innovative musicians of our time and has received countless international honors for his singular artistry and cultural leadership. Both performed in “Nixon in China” earlier this year at the Paris Opera under the baton of Kent Nagano.

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Local playwright revisits Revolutionary moment in “Rebel Town”

Local playwright revisits Revolutionary moment in “Rebel Town”

The cast and crew of “Rebeltown: The Musical.”

Jack Sheedy

John Alan Segalla was working in Boston a few years ago, giving historic tours at the site of the Boston Tea Party. Now, as America celebrates 250 years as a nation, the Canaan native is about to debut a new version of his original musical, “Rebel Town,” inspired largely by the Boston Tea Party, the protest that helped launch the American Revolution.

“It wasn’t until I got to Boston and learned the Tea Party story that I fell in love with this moment in history, and I saw the story as wildly compelling and very important, and really a story that was very misunderstood, mistaught in schools,” Segalla said at a recent rehearsal in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, ahead of the show’s July 10 opening.

Keep ReadingShow less
performances

An invitation to paint a community mural in Torrington

An invitation to paint a community mural in Torrington

Community mural design by Macayla Muzzulin will be painted by volunteers on July 11 in Franklin Plaza in Torrington.

Provided

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, Five Points Arts in Torrington will host a community mural project celebrating the nation’s 250th anniversary. Volunteers of every age and artistic ability are invited to help paint a 20-by-6-foot mural designed by artist Macayla Muzzulin. The mural will be completed in one day, transformed from a numbered outline into a permanent public artwork along the river in downtown Torrington.

“We firmly believe art is for everyone,” said Five Points founder and executive director, Judith McElhone. “It’s so great to be able to do this with such talent, and with Launchpad artists, volunteers and staff there to help.”

Keep ReadingShow less
murals

Free sinonó concert launches Wassaic Project’s music season

Free sinonó concert launches Wassaic Project’s music season

Gridley Chapel at The Wassaic Project.

Lucia Iandolo

The Wassaic Project will host its first musical act of the season at the Gridley Chapel on Saturday, July 11. The event is free and was made possible with funding from a grant from the New York State Council on the Arts.

Officially opening in October, the Chapel will come alive with the sounds of sinonó, a trio featuring vocalist and composer isabel crespo pardo, cellist Lester St. Louis and bassist Henry Fraser. The group draws on Latin American folk and classical chamber music to create what it calls “poemsongs.”

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.