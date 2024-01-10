Learning about birds of prey at David M. Hunt Library

Latest News
SALISBURY — Curious patrons of the Scoville Memorial Library got an extensive look at the areas of the building that visitors don’t often see Thursday, Dec. 28.
Well over 50 people showed up and were divided into groups by library staff.
The blue group started in the reading room, which is not one of the “hidden” spots. Guide Macey Levin discussed the stone carving in the wall, from Salisbury Cathedral in England, the Oak Room and the map on the wall showing the old 14 school districts within Salisbury.
The group then descended into the basement, where Lakeville native Kendra Percy, now head of children and family services at the library, showed off a display of miniature books donated by the late Whitney North Seymour.
Percy said the display used to be in the main room, migrated to the director’s office, and was then relocated downstairs during the most recent renovation.
Percy then focused on bound copies of The Lakeville Journal, pulling out the volume that contained 1987 and the graduation photos from Housatonic Valley Regional High School.
“And there I am,” she said. “I’m so grateful I get to work in my town.”
The blue group then went up the narrow stairs into the room just below the bell tower, where David Rogers awaited, tenor saxophone at the ready.
Rogers explained that there are four bells in the belfry, plus a bigger bell that chimes the hour.
The four bells that chime on the quarter hour weigh 300, 450, 700 and 1,200 pounds respectively. Rogers wasn’t sure about the fifth bell, but it is more than 1,200 pounds. He played the sequence of tones, called the “Parsifal Peal,” used on the quarter hour on his sax as the bells are not currently working.
Back in the main room, library director Karin Goodell asked “Ever get the feeling you’re being watched?”
She then directed everyone’s attention to the Ellen Emmet Rand portraits above the circulation desk.
In the main hallway, the portrait of Andrew Warner, one of the founders of Hartford, was displayed temporarily. Goodell recounted the story from August 2023, when Jeremy Warner, the 10th great-grandson of Andrew Warner, came to see the portrait of his ancestor. The current Warner is a sculptor, and plans to make a bust of his ancestor.
The grand finale of the tour for the blue group was a small room above the director’s office, reached via a narrow spiral staircase.
Here awaited Karen Vrotsos, who runs adult programming and was armed with a sword.
Yes, a sword, engraved with the name “Klingenthal” and the legend “Victory or Death.”
Vrotsos subsequently sent some additional information about the sword in an email.
She wrote that the library has no information on the sword, and indeed she just noticed the “Klingenthal” when looking at the sword with a visitor just before the tour.
“A search on Klingethal revealed that the sword may be a French Grenadier hanger, manufactured in France in the late 1770s, and possibly imported for use in the Revolution, as many of its kind were. The style of the sword and all of its inscriptions match museum descriptions of the Grenadier, including the inscription ‘Grenadeer’ with two e’s, and a hallmark, just decipherable, near the hilt.”
“If it is a Grenadier hanger, it is likely to be valuable. We’re storing it safely until we can get an expert to take a look.”
Less dramatic was a collection of children’s books donated in 1803 by Caleb Bingham. The books are kept in protective boxes and are in excellent shape.Vrotsos pulled one out. It dealt with the proper approach to prayer.
There was also a painting of a fox, done in 1859 by one J.B. Spencer. Vrotsos said it used to hang in Town Hall, and was damaged in the 1985 fire.
Community
This week’s front page showcases stories about how the citizens of the Northwest Corner are making it a better place to live. Debra Aleksinas details efforts to protect environmentally and aesthetically sensitive land in the Salmon Kill River Valley. Natalia Zukerman profiles a crusader for social justice and women’s health.
In Compass, in the third part of a series about the healing power of theater, Lee Davies writes about how The Sharon Playhouse has been instrumental in bringing invigorating, in-person experiences to us.
These stories remind us how our friends and neighbors are making a difference.
More than 170 people raised $800,000 so that the Salisbury Association Land Trust could purchase 14 acres of farmland property in the Salmon Kill Valley. The valley and the creek itself have long been considered some of the most beautiful and ecologically valuable resources in Connecticut, Aleksinas writes. As Jeanette Weber, president of the Salisbury Association says, “We are very grateful to have received donations from so many people in the community.”
From many to one. Our community also needs to appreciate what one woman has done for many. Betsey Mauro, the departing executive director of Project SAGE, leaves behind a strong, community-based organization that supports, advocates for, guides and educates the victims of relationship violence through services and outreach programs in the Northwest Corner. When Mauro began in 2016, the organization was called Women’s Support Services. It has since changed its name to Project SAGE. Mauro expanded the organization and created a network that reaches far beyond Lakeville. “Whether I’m in a church or I’ve been in this role here, it’s all about how we lift up people and also challenge the systems that are unfair, that keep people from accessing their full selves,” Mauro says.
In Part III of Davies’ series on the role of theater in a community, Lee writes about how the Sharon Playhouse is partnering with local support groups, including Project Sage on the 2023 production of “Oliver!” Last fall, The Sharon Playhouse teamed up with The Salisbury Forum and this newspaper to co-sponsor a panel discussion about its production of “Lifespan of a Fact” on the hot issue of truth in journalism. It also worked with the Hotchkiss Library of Sharon to make its “Little Women” community read a success. During the 2023 season, Davies reports that The Sharon Playhouse provided jobs for 250 professional theater artists, actors, technicians, musicians and educators; welcomed 16,000 patrons; and offered over 95 live performances of 22 theater productions.
The hard work people put in matters. It makes the Northwest Corner a wonderful place to live. We are grateful for all their many efforts.
Letters to the Editor - 1-11-24
Thank you David Baranowski
Who would have thought on an ordinary first Friday in January after a little mundane business in the town hall one could go across the street and experience a soul soothing, little slice of musical heaven at the Congregational Church in Salisbury. Thank you David Baranowski!
Check it out, every first Friday.
Susie Pelletier
Salisbury
Thanking Sharon voters
We on the Sharon Energy and Environment Commission thank the voters of Sharon for their support of the solar array which will provide both clean and inexpensive energy for the Sharon Center School. We appreciate the fact that there are reasonable objections to the siting of the array and to various aspects of solar in general. However, we also know that continued reliance on fossil fuels will leave a damaged if not dying planet to future generations. The solar array in Sharon represents a small saving in fossil fuels, but if towns across America follow our example, we may hope for a brighter future than our current pattern of energy consumption suggests.
Lyn Mattoon
Helena Barnes
Katy Kinsolving
Roger Liddell
Mike Nadeau
Doug Rick
Shrevie Shepherd
Jane Strong
Let’s stand by the Constitution
As controversy intensifies about whether the Constitution disqualifies Trump from holding office, we trust our election officials, judges, and justices to enforce the Constitution as their oaths of office require.
From 1776, Thomas Paine inspires:
THESE are the times that try men’s souls. The summer judge and the sunshine justice will, in this crisis, shrink from enforcing the constitution of their country; but he that stands by it NOW, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. (Based on The American Crisis Number 1)
1. Section 3 of Amendment XIV is clear:
No person shall ... hold any office, ... who, having previously taken an oath ... to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same .... But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.
2. There is only one critical question — Did Trump engage in insurrection against the Constitution? If “Yes,” Section 3 prohibits Trump from holding office. If “No,” Section 3 does not apply.
3. The prohibition is automatic and absolute (“No person shall ...”). The prohibition does not require action by Congress or conviction of any crime.
4. While Section 3 does not require Congressional action in order to disqualify, it permits Congress (by two-thirds of each House) to remove the disqualification. Congress has not removed the disqualification; the prohibition is in effect if Trump engaged in insurrection.
5. In the second impeachment of Donald J. Trump, the House of Representatives voted 232 to 197 to indict Trump for “Incitement of Insurrection,” and the Senate voted “Guilty” by a vote of 57 to 43. While the Senate vote fell short of the two-thirds necessary to convict in an impeachment trial, Congress has determined by a majority vote of both the House of Representatives and the Senate that Trump engaged in insurrection.
6. The results of criminal prosecutions of Trump are not relevant to the Constitutional question of qualification to hold office.
7. State courts and election officials are considering the issue in the context of the preparation of ballots for Republican Party primaries. Both the District Court and the Supreme Court of Colorado determined that Trump engaged in insurrection as did the Secretary of State of Maine. Some state courts and election officials have avoided the issue on procedural grounds. There will be more decisions shortly.
8. Some argue that enforcing Section 3 to disqualify Trump from office and the ballot would be anti-democratic and that voters should be able to vote for Trump even if he is an oath-breaking insurrectionist. On the contrary, in the context of the determination by Congress and state courts and election officials that Trump has engaged in insurrection, failure to enforce Section 3 would be anti-democratic. American democracy will shine as Section 3 is enforced and Trump is prohibited from holding office again. We shall then be able to express our love and thanks to the election officials, judges, and justices who stand by the Constitution.
G. A. Mudge
Sharon
Observations on Salisbury housing
As an attendee at a meeting on the evening of Jan. 4, to move forward a plan to build houses in an already relatively crowded area near the center of Salisbury, I would like to state my observations.
1. All the decisions being made, and all the praise for the project, were being made almost entirely by people whose own homes will not be affected.
2. It seemed as if letters in opposition to using this building site, which contain the reasons for that opposition in the voices of those affected, had not been given to all members of the Salisbury Affordable Housing Commission and the Salisbury Housing Trust. It looked as though those who had not seen them had formed their opinions in a bubble created by people who find the building site so ideal.
Anyone who had not read them would then have voted to recommend that the plan be passed forward after only just hearing those people speak for the brief opportunity they were allowed. It is doubtful that the momentum built by then would have allowed a pause to reconsider based on what those people said. Isn’t it part of the responsibility of the leaders of these groups to be sure all members consider those voices well in advance, and not just the voices of those who choose to look at it as a good idea from properties far from the proposed site?
3. By passing the proposal closer to a town-wide vote, the people affected by the addition of these buildings so near to their own homes will be guaranteed a much greater minority than it would be if the whole committee had heard them. On top of that, a public campaign is being conducted that can only continue to drown their voices out.
The question is not whether affordable housing is a good idea. Everyone is in favor of it. Please do not think that being against building on this site is being against affordable housing.
And the decision to build on the land that has been proposed should not be based on it being town land and therefore being relatively easy to get, and especially not be made to satisfy a project deadline. The effects would be permanent.
The issue here is whether the town will take seriously the voices of people in their concern for not crowding Salisbury in this particular place; they are people with a very real motivation to speak for the welfare of the whole town by addressing this issue and for preventing the effects of crowding that other people cannot as clearly see.
To honestly agree with this proposal, you must also agree that you would be willing to have the buildings built in the equivalent space to your back yard — how many people moving this forward would do that? — instead of finding a location, difficult as that might be, that does not have the damaging effects that voting yes on this proposal would have.
L. Tomaino
Lakeville
Our Trees: Let ‘em live
On any given workday, open your door, go outside, and listen. Chances are what you will hear mingled with everyday sounds is the wailing of chainsaws and the moaning of chippers — tree removal equipment transforming life into death.
Hardly a week goes by we are not prompted to stop our cars for a poor soul holding a stop/slow sign while the tree crews impose the carnage on roadside trees. What is equally alarming is the removal of perfectly healthy trees and other vegetation on private property. The shortsighted reasoning behind this wonton elimination of biomass is varied.
Some homeowners have been instilled with a fear that their trees are going to topple onto their homes or where they recreate, so those menacing trees must be removed before they can cause harm.
Still others wish to open up vistas of distant views for their personal viewing pleasure, totally disregarding the damage they may be doing to their own ecosystems. And the most ludicrous reason: cut down the trees to grow more lawn!
How did we get here?
The truth is there are plenty of trees that pose a real hazard and are best removed preemptively. The pestilences that have been wrought on our native vegetation — many by human intercession — like climate change, non-indigenous invasive plants, the Emerald Ash Borer, and the Spongy Moth, to name a few, have left many trees in sore straits. This is where skilled arborists with their chainsaws and chippers, and those minimum wage workers with their stop/slow signs, are put to their best and highest use.
It is the otherwise healthy native trees and other vegetation that is the focus of this article.
Ponder for a moment that tree-like life forms have been on this planet between 350 and 420 million years! In contrast, human-like creatures have been around for a mere 1.5-2 million years; modern Homo sapiens for 160,000 years. Weren’t we taught to respect our elders?
Maybe our human brain chauvinism has clouded our ability to see the wisdom and the value in a living being that is other than ourselves.
What wisdom can a tree hold, you ask? Think of a time when the sun was too hot and you moved toward the shade, or were thirsty and took a drink of water, or the myriad reasons we do things for our comfort and survival. Now think of a tree, rooted in place.
They have developed mechanisms that allow them to persist through the tribulations of their lives, right where they are, in some cases for thousands of years. Pretty smart.
Countless ecological services trees provide to sustain all life, like oxygen to breathe, climate modification, carbon storage, and the transcendent wellbeing we feel just being among them, is reason enough to consider every tree as sacrosanct and to think and feel first before we end a life unnecessarily. If trees had lawyers, we’d be in trouble!
Mike Nadeau
Sharon