Learning about birds of prey at David M. Hunt Library

Wendy Miller and her avian teacher’s assistant, Bob the American kestrel, taught guests about birds of prey at David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village, Jan. 2.

Photo by Patrick L. Sullivan
sharon audubon

FALLS VILLAGE — Wendy Miller from Sharon Audubon Center dropped by the David M. Hunt Library Tuesday, Jan. 2.

She brought Bob, an American kestrel, and a couple of his friends: a red-tailed hawk and a turkey vulture.

Miller explained that Bob is not an injured bird, as are almost all of the permanent avian residents at the center.

Rather, Bob is “imprinted,” or raised as a pet.

“He thinks he’s a person.”

Miller said Bob is similar to a hawk but smaller and “built for speed.”

Kestrels eat dragonflies and other insects. This is a diet that requires a certain amount of airborne agility, dragonflies being elusive creatures.

Kestrels also enjoy exceptional night vision, which allows them to feast on nocturnal animals such as voles.

Prior to bringing out the birds, Miller gave the crowd of a dozen children and 16 adults a quick primer on birds of prey.

They are distinguished from other birds by their talons, “which act like a fork.”

Their curved beaks serve as the knife.

Birds of prey are mostly carnivorous, dragonflies notwithstanding, Miller said.

“So if you see one at the bird feeder, it’s visiting for the squirrel that eats the bird seed.”

sharon audubon

