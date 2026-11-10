Author explores farms and food with Region One students

FALLS VILLAGE — Is popcorn really corn? Young Region One students put their knowledge of farms and food to the test during a visit from author, environmentalist and educator Nancy Castaldo on Friday, Nov. 6.
Castaldo held three sessions at Housatonic Valley Regional High School, beginning with children in pre-K through second grade.
A Chatham, New York, resident who has written about 25 books on environmental subjects for young readers, Castaldo opened her “Good Farms = Good Food” presentation by describing the working farms she passed on her drive to Connecticut.
“I saw one that had animals called alpacas,” she said. “And another one with cows.”
She introduced the children to different kinds of farms, drawing them into the discussion with a series of true-or-false questions about where food comes from.
“People eat most of the corn grown in the U.S. How many think that’s true?” she asked.
A handful of children raised their hands.
“How many think that’s false?”
Most of the children stuck their hands up and waved them enthusiastically.
The answer was false. Most U.S. corn is used for livestock feed and ethanol production.
Sticking with the corn theme, Castaldo offered another statement: “Popcorn is not really made of corn.”
This time, the audience was split, with about half choosing true and half choosing false. The answer: false.
“Popcorn is made of corn, but it’s not the same as the corn on the cob we eat in the summer,” Castaldo said. “It’s a different variety.”
Castaldo also met with students in grades 3-5 and 6-8. A virtual presentation for HVRHS students is scheduled for later this month.
Author, educator and environmentalist Nancy Castaldo.Patrick L. Sullivan