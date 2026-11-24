FALLS VILLAGE — When coyotes yelp and howl at night, they may be greeting a family member or warning an intruder away from their territory.

Those were two explanations offered by Ginny Apple, a master wildlife conservationist with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), during a talk at the David M. Hunt Library on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Apple said coyotes may call out when an adult male returns from hunting. They may also yelp to alert their family to an intruder or to scare it off.

Eastern coyotes, which are larger than their western counterparts, live in all 169 Connecticut municipalities, Apple said. She described them as intelligent and highly adaptable.

A coyote’s favorite food?

“Anything it can chew.”

That includes mice, which led Apple to warn about the dangers of using rodenticides. Mice that have eaten poison can still move around and may be eaten by other animals, passing the poison on to predators.

Eating poisoned mice can weaken the immune systems of foxes and coyotes, making them more susceptible to mange, Apple said.

She suggested using snap traps, peppermint sachets or Havahart live traps for mouse control.

Apple described coyotes as a “keystone” species, one that plays an important role in the health of an ecosystem. Coyotes prey on squirrels, which eat bird eggs.

By keeping squirrel numbers down, she said, coyotes can help protect birds, particularly those that nest on the ground.

Apple called the coyote “the most put upon animal” in American history, saying farmers and ranchers have shot coyotes for centuries.

DEEP has no firm estimate of Connecticut’s coyote population, Apple said.

She pointed to the abundance of unsecured garbage as one reason coyotes are frequently seen throughout the state.

“We have so much unsecured garbage in Connecticut. For the coyotes, it’s like that song. ‘Food, glorious food.’”