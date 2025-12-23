Cornwall receives three bids for new fire trucks

CORNWALL — Three manufacturers entered proposals to build new fire trucks for the Cornwall Volunteer Fire Department, and all of them are within the town’s budget.

In an effort to replace two outdated trucks, CVFD created specification sheets for a custom mini pumper and rescue pumper.

Immediately following the Wednesday, Dec. 17, 11 a.m. deadline to bid, First Selectman Gordon Ridgway opened the packages at Town Hall. He read the quotes provided by each bidder aloud to a crowd of 14 attendees that included CVFD members, the other two selectmen and representatives from two of the manufacturers.

Greenwoods Emergency Vehicles, based in North Attleboro, Massachusetts, came in at $438,957 for the mini pumper and $861,451 for the rescue pumper. A $50,000 discount would be applied if the town bought both vehicles through Greenwoods, and an additional $50,000 could be taken off for a prepaid purchase. The estimated delivery was 15 months.

New England Fire Equipment & Apparatus, based in North Haven, Connecticut, came in at $426,568 for the mini pumper and $828,268.33 for the rescue pumper. There was no estimated delivery date.

Bulldog Fire Apparatus, of Woodville, Massachusetts, came in at $448,223 for the mini pumper and $1,099,291 for the rescue pumper. The estimated delivery for the rescue pumper was 28 to 32 months. The mini pumper delivery date was not disclosed.

The town has two months to review the details of each proposal and come to a decision. “Seems pretty competitive,” said Ridgway.

CVFD President Dick Sears was enthused by the outcome. He confirmed all three bids were within the expenditure limit, which includes CVFD reserves, town truck funds and donations to the fundraising campaign that was on track to reach its goal of raising $600,000 by the end of the year. Visit cornwallfire.org to donate.