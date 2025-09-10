fire department

CVFD launches fundraising campaign for new fire trucks

Cornwall Volunteer Fire Dept. is raising money to upgrade two trucks. A rescue pumper, seen at left, will replace the 1999 Navistar, at right.

CORNWALL — After nearly three decades of responding to emergencies, two of Cornwall Volunteer Fire Department’s trucks are in need of replacement.

With an expected total cost of up to $1.6 million, CVFD launched a fundraising effort to meet the need.

The goal is to raise $600,000 by December 2025, which will be added to the roughly $1 million of town funding and department reserves that will go toward the new trucks.

The old trucks, which have been in service for a combined 50 years, remain actively involved in emergency response efforts. The 1999 Navistar “Engine 3-0” operates out of the Cornwall Bridge firehouse and is used for fire attack, water supply and motor vehicle accidents with an AED on board. The 2001 International “Rescue 1” does not have a water pump, but carries life-saving tools and gear for responding to motor vehicle accidents, water/ice rescues and other incidents.

A press release from CVFD’s Fire Trucks Fundraising Campaign Honorary Committee stated, “They are technologically out of date – firefighting science and accident scene response needs have changed over the last 25+ years. New trucks will allow us to better respond to incidents and will be safer for our volunteer firefighters and support team.”

The two desired trucks are a rescue pumper, similar to “Engine 6” currently used in Falls Village, and a mini-pumper, similar to “Squad 3” used in Sharon.

A mini-pumper, seen at left, will replace the 2001 International truck, at right.Provided

Committee member Ian Ridgway explained that the rescue pumper “will give us the ability to seat six firefighters. This style truck also will give us much more compartment space than our current engines.” Of the mini-pumper, he stated, “These smaller trucks still have a large pump on them and can move lots of water, but they are more maneuverable and easier to maintain.”

The committee noted, “Both are state-of-the art apparatus that will meet our needs for the next 25 years.”

CVFD anticipates about two years between the order date and the arrival date for the new trucks.

Tax-deductible donations can be made online at cornwallfire.org or by check, mailed to P.O. Box 180, West Cornwall, Conn., 06796. For more info, email president@cornwallfire.org

CVFD President Dick Sears noted, “The high point of this rapid campaign will be our Open House,” which is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 19 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the West Cornwall firehouse.

The Department will also have a booth at the Cornwall Agricultural Fair at the Village Green Saturday, Sept. 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

