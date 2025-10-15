Junior firefighters gear up for show-and-tell at SCS

LAKEVILLE — Members of the Lakeville Hose Company and the Salisbury Volunteer Ambulance Service went to Salisbury Central School Thursday, Oct. 9, to show the students their equipment and explain what they do.

Among them were two SCS eighth grade students, twins Skyler and Eden Ohmen, who are junior members of the department.

Eden Ohmen said as a junior member (since June) she and her brother learn about the equipment, how to put out fires, how to tie proper knots in ropes, and go on calls as observers.

“It’s lots of fun,” she said.