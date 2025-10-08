CVFD tracks truck fundraising progress

CORNWALL — Red thermometers appeared last weekend displaying the progress of Cornwall Volunteer Fire Department’s fire truck fundraising campaign.

Money is being raised to replace two outdated rescue response trucks. With an expected total cost of up to $1.6 million, CVFD launched a fundraising effort to meet the need.

The goal is to raise $600,000 by December 2025, which will be added to the roughly $1 million of town funding and department reserves that will go toward the new trucks.

The thermometer signs outside of the firehouses in Cornwall Bridge and West Cornwall will be updated as donations are received.

Coming up Sunday, Oct. 19, will be the department’s Open House from noon to 2 p.m. in West Cornwall. Meet the crew, see the trucks, have lunch and learn about the life-saving work performed by volunteers first responders.

For more information on the Open House and the truck fundraising campaign, visit www.cornwallfire.org.