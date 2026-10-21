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Cornwall firefighters showcase equipment, preview new trucks at open house

Cornwall firefighters showcase equipment, preview new trucks at open house

Children explore emergency vehicles during the Cornwall Volunteer Fire Department’s open house Sunday, Oct. 18.

Ruth Epstein

CORNWALL — The Cornwall Volunteer Fire Department held an open house Sunday where it showcased its equipment and explained the services its members provide to keep townspeople safe.

With the fire engines and ambulances on full display, excited children were given the experience of climbing onto and into the vehicles. An occasional loud horn could be heard even from a distance as young hands touched all the knobs and buttons.

At one point, Captain Ian Ridgway addressed the attendees to describe the two new trucks that have been recently purchased by the department. The trucks are now being built and should be delivered by next August.

One is a six-seater, he explained, that will replace a two-seater, allowing more firefighters in the vehicle. The second truck is not as big and will better enable access to smaller locations.

“These trucks will allow us to respond more quickly, since they will hold equipment that will help us to be ready to go where seconds really matter; to bolster our response time,” he said.

The cost for the two is $700,000. The department raised over half by private donations, with the town’s contribution at $200,000. The goal was exceeded and the remainder will be put toward certain equipment, gear and extrication and battery-powered tools.

The trucks are being built by Greenwoods Emergency Vehicles in Attleboro, Mass.

The department’s current fleet contains six trucks: four are housed at the West Cornwall firehouse and two at the Cornwall Bridge firehouse.

Also speaking at the event was Bill Dinneen, who oversees the local Wreaths Across America project that places wreaths on the headstones of veterans and first responders.

Dinneen said the goal is to purchase 175 wreaths at $17 per wreath. Donations may be sent to Dinneen at 102 Popple Swamp Road, Cornwall Bridge 06754. For further information, contact Dinneen at billdinneen@yahoo.com or call/text 860-248-1543.

The wreaths will be placed at Cornwall Cemetery and North Cornwall Cemetery on Dec. 19 at noon. Volunteers are needed to participate in the ceremony.

Ruth Epstein
Reporter
fire department

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