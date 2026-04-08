Town of North Canaan pushes for state land transfer for new firehouse

NORTH CANAAN — Town officials are seeking state approval to acquire a 9.45-acre parcel of land to build a new firehouse and emergency services facility for the North Canaan Fire Company, while preserving most of the property for public recreation.

First Selectman Jesse Bunce submitted written testimony to the Connecticut Government Oversight Committee on April 1 in support of the request, which would transfer the state-owned “South Greenway Parcel” on North Elm Street to the town.

State lawmakers are advancing legislation that would authorize the conveyance of the property, with backing from state Sen. Stephen Harding and state Rep. Maria Horn.

The property, which Harding said is located near the existing fire company, has been owned by the state for more than 50 years and was originally acquired as part of the now-abandoned “Super 7” highway project. While other portions of that proposed right-of-way have since been sold off, the South Greenway parcel remains an isolated remnant.

Bunce, in his testimony, said the town plans to subdivide up to four acres of the 9.45-acre site for the construction of a new emergency services facility to be used by the Canaan Volunteer Fire Company, an independent nonprofit. The remaining land would be permanently preserved as open space, continuing its use as part of a greenway trail.

Bunce said the project is aimed at addressing limitations at the current firehouse, where space restrictions are hindering upgrades and affecting emergency response capabilities.

“Space constraints at the Town’s current Volunteer Fire Company facility are interfering with needed upgrading of our firefighting apparatus, limiting the capacity and capabilities of the equipment and putting the community at increased risk,” Bunce wrote in his testimony.

The proposed facility would provide additional space and improved access to major roadways, allowing the fire company to modernize its equipment and better serve the community.

At the same time, Bunce emphasized that the plan would protect the majority of the property for passive recreational use, including walking trails and other non-motorized activities.

“Our hope is to have the property conveyed to the Town by a deed that will allow the building of a badly-needed new fire and emergency services facility, while containing appropriate restrictive covenants to protect continued use of the remainder of the property,” he wrote.

Harding also voiced support for the proposal in testimony before the committee, calling it a “thoughtful and well-balanced” plan.

Harding noted that similar legislation passed the Connecticut House of Representatives last year but did not advance in the Senate due to timing constraints at the end of the legislative session. He said last week that he was confident the legislation would pass this year.

Under the current proposal, outlined in Senate Bill 523, the land would be conveyed to the town at nominal cost to cover the administrative expenses. The legislation includes a reversion clause ensuring the property would return to state ownership if it is used for purposes outside those outlined in the bill.

Harding said the measure balances public safety with environmental preservation.

“This proposal strikes the right balance,” Harding said in his testimony. “It empowers the Town of North Canaan to meet local needs, preserves open space, supports public safety, and maintains appropriate safeguards for taxpayers.”