Cornwall education spending plan reflects large incoming class next year

CORNWALL — With more kindergarteners coming in than eighth graders going out, the student body of Cornwall Consolidated School could grow by more than 11% next year.

As many as 17 new kindergarten students may enroll in CCS in 2025-’26, while just seven eighth graders are due to graduate in the spring. This would increase the total population of the school from 86 to 96 next year.

The Board of Education and Principal Leanne Maguire presented a spending proposal in line with this growth to the Board of Finance March 6.

In total, CCS expenses are up to $3,026,820, an increase of $282,318 or 10.29% compared to the 2024-’25 budget.

Personnel costs are responsible for $137,468 of the hike, which includes hiring a new paraeducator for the kindergarten class and pay raises for nine teachers who reached payment milestones.

The staff expense increase also covers more hours for the food service manager, up from three hours per day to six hours per day, to begin offering breakfast.

“We are currently the only school in Region One that does not offer a breakfast program,” said Principal Maguire.

Insurance benefits make up $75,776 of the increased spending in 2025-’26, mostly due to rate hikes and one additional staff member taking benefits.

Supply costs increased by $21,337, which includes electricity, oil, maintenance, classroom and office supplies and a new line for graduation expenses that were previously unbudgeted.

At the regional level next year, Cornwall’s assessment is down compared to 2024-’25. Maguire reported the Region One total for Cornwall was set at $2,004,274 in 2025-’26, a reduction of $15,507 or -0.77%.

Combined education spending in 2025-’26 will grow to $5,031,094, a rise of $266,811 or 5.6% compared to last year.

The Board of Finance will review education and municipal spending plans at its next regular meeting Thursday, March 20 at 7 p.m.