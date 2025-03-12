Cornwall education spending plan reflects large incoming class next year

Cornwall expects a large kindergarten class next year.

Riley Klein
cornwall consolidated school

Cornwall education spending plan reflects large incoming class next year

CORNWALL — With more kindergarteners coming in than eighth graders going out, the student body of Cornwall Consolidated School could grow by more than 11% next year.

As many as 17 new kindergarten students may enroll in CCS in 2025-’26, while just seven eighth graders are due to graduate in the spring. This would increase the total population of the school from 86 to 96 next year.

The Board of Education and Principal Leanne Maguire presented a spending proposal in line with this growth to the Board of Finance March 6.

In total, CCS expenses are up to $3,026,820, an increase of $282,318 or 10.29% compared to the 2024-’25 budget.

Personnel costs are responsible for $137,468 of the hike, which includes hiring a new paraeducator for the kindergarten class and pay raises for nine teachers who reached payment milestones.

The staff expense increase also covers more hours for the food service manager, up from three hours per day to six hours per day, to begin offering breakfast.

“We are currently the only school in Region One that does not offer a breakfast program,” said Principal Maguire.

Insurance benefits make up $75,776 of the increased spending in 2025-’26, mostly due to rate hikes and one additional staff member taking benefits.

Supply costs increased by $21,337, which includes electricity, oil, maintenance, classroom and office supplies and a new line for graduation expenses that were previously unbudgeted.

At the regional level next year, Cornwall’s assessment is down compared to 2024-’25. Maguire reported the Region One total for Cornwall was set at $2,004,274 in 2025-’26, a reduction of $15,507 or -0.77%.

Combined education spending in 2025-’26 will grow to $5,031,094, a rise of $266,811 or 5.6% compared to last year.

The Board of Finance will review education and municipal spending plans at its next regular meeting Thursday, March 20 at 7 p.m.

cornwall consolidated school

Latest News

Selectmen suspend town clerk’s salary during absence

Selectmen suspend town clerk’s salary during absence

North Canaan Town Hall

Photo by Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — “If you’re not coming to work, why would you get paid?”

Selectman Craig Whiting asked his fellow selectmen this pointed question during a special meeting of the Board on March 12 discussing Town Clerk Jean Jacquier, who has been absent from work for more than a month. She was not present at the meeting.

Keep ReadingShow less
government

Dan Howe’s time machine

Dan Howe’s time machine
Dan Howe at the Kearcher-Monsell Gallery at Housatonic Valley Regional High School.
Natalia Zukerman

“Every picture begins with just a collection of good shapes,” said painter and illustrator Dan Howe, standing amid his paintings and drawings at the Kearcher-Monsell Gallery at Housatonic Valley Regional High School. The exhibit, which opened on Friday, March 7, and runs through April 10, spans decades and influences, from magazine illustration to portrait commissions to imagined worlds pulled from childhood nostalgia. The works — some luminous and grand, others intimate and quiet — show an artist whose technique is steeped in history, but whose sensibility is wholly his own.

Born in Madison, Wisconsin, and trained at the American Academy of Art in Chicago, Howe’s artistic foundation was built on rigorous, old-school principles. “Back then, art school was like boot camp,” he recalled. “You took figure drawing five days a week, three hours a day. They tried to weed people out, but it was good training.” That discipline led him to study under Tom Lovell, a renowned illustrator from the golden age of magazine art. “Lovell always said, ‘No amount of detail can save a picture that’s commonplace in design.’”

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit

Reading between the lines with Jon Kopita

Reading between the lines with Jon Kopita

Jon Kopita reading between the lines at the David M. Hunt Library.

Natalia Zukerman

Jon Kopita’s work, with its repetitive, meticulous hand-lettering, is an exercise in obsession. Through repetition, words become something else entirely — more texture than text. Meaning at once fades and expands as lines, written over and over, become a meditation, a form of control that somehow liberates.

“I’m a rule follower, so I like rules, but I also like breaking them,” said Kopita, as we walked through his current exhibit, on view at the David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village until March 20.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit