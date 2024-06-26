Cornwall student’s story among top 12 in state
Tom Brown
cornwall consolidated school

Skylar Brown, rising seventh-grader at Cornwall Consolidated School, was among twelve student-writers selected to read at Spring Hill Vineyards in New Preston June 21. Hosted by ASAP!, a Connecticut arts-education program based in Washington Depot, the 19th annual Celebration of Young Writers recognized the top writing submissions from across the state with live readings. Brown’s story was a folk tale about a girl who gets lost in a forest and befriends a lynx that guides her back to the village.

cornwall consolidated school

Song circle greets summer solstice

Rebecca Bloomfield led the solstice singing circle at Falls Village’s Center on Main, June 21.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — A small but enthusiastic group came to the Center on Main Friday night, June 21, for a “Solstice Singing Circle” led by the Center’s Creative Administrator, Rebecca Bloomfield.

There were eight adults, two boys whose participation varied, plus one infant, and a reporter. (The latter actually sang audibly at one point.)

Police Blotter: Troop B

John Coston

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Litchfield warrant served

Athena sells 5 CT nursing homes

Financially troubled Athena Health Care Systems has sold five of its Connecticut nursing homes to a former competitor that has agreed to pay back taxes and debts owed to vendors and add $2.6 million to cover unpaid employee health insurance costs.

The purchase price was not disclosed.

Chore Service in bloom

Alexander Wilburn

Chore Service, Inc. held its annual fundraising garden party at the home of Ann Goodbody in the Sharon hills on Saturday, June 22. The nonprofit shines as a lifeline for Litchfield County’s aging community, powered by dedicated volunteers who bring relief to elderly, disabled, or immobile residents. Whether it’s grocery shopping, household cleaning, snow plowing, or lawn care, these volunteers ensure that those they assist can live safely and independently in the comfort of their own homes. Left to right, Chet Krayewski, Peter Pileski, Chore Service Board Member Priscilla McCord and Marina Kotchoubey.

