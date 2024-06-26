Cornwall student’s story among top 12 in state

On Monday, June 17, Troop L was requested to assist Troop B in a warrant service at a residence on Cathole Road in Litchfield. Nathanial Dileo, 22, of Litchfield, was placed under arrest and transported to Troop B for processing on charges of risk of injury to a child and sexual assault in the second degree. Dileo posted bond and was scheduled to appear in Superior Court.

Picked up on warrant

On Monday, June 17, at approximately 1 p.m., Troop B received a call from an unknown party stating that Kayla Mathers, 41, of

Salisbury, was at an address in Salisbury. Troopers arrived on the scene and made contact with Mathers, who was processed on an active warrant for failure to appear in the second degree. Mathers was released on bond and scheduled to appear in Superior Court.

Traffic stop charges

On Friday, June 21, at approximately 9:45 a.m., a traffic stop was made by State Police on Town Street in Cornwall, and the owner of the vehicle, Nicholas Winsser, 28, of West Cornwall, was arrested and transported to Troop B on charges of operating an unregistered vehicle, operating a commercial vehicle without minimum insurance, operating a motor vehicle under suspension and reckless driving. Winsser was released on $1,500 cash surety bond and scheduled to appear in Superior Court.

Lost control on curve

On Saturday, June 22, at approximately 8 p.m., Wesley Lucas, 18, of Sherman, was westbound on Clayton Road in North Canaan in a 2004 Ford Explorer when he lost control in a curve in the roadway and struck an embankment. Lucas was transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington. The Ford was towed from the scene. Lucas received a verbal warning for failure to maintain lane.

