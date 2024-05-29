Seventh grade civics project earns CCS state recognition

Latest News
Legal Notices - 5-30-24
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF
GLADYS SAGE JABLONSKI
Late of Canaan
(24-00216)
The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated May 16, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.
The fiduciary is:
Joey Sage Jablonski
84 Trescott Hill Rd.,
Canaan, CT 06018
Megan M. Foley
Clerk
05-30-24
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF
BENJAMIN SANDERS
Late of Falls Village
(24-00190)
The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated May 14, 2024. ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.
The fiduciary is:
Abigail D. King
c/o Matthew J Lefevre,
Law Offices of Matthew Lefevre, Esq PC, 38 Woodland Street, Harford, CT 06105
Beth L. McGuire
Chief Clerk
05-30-24
BAUER FUND AND FOUNDATION COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS
Through grants to colleges, The Bauer Foundation provides indirect scholarship assistance for undergraduate college education to students residing in The Connecticut Regional School District One based on merit and need.
The Bauer Fund operates in the same manner. However, grants from the Fund are limited to students attending either Cornell or Wellesley. Students attending Cornell or Wellesley should apply to the Fund. All others should apply to the Foundation.
New and returning application forms for the 2024-2025 school year are available at: www.bauerfundfoundation.org.
Completed and fully documented applications must be returned to The Bauer Foundation at PO Box 1784 Lakeville CT 06039-postmarked no later than June 20 2024. Scholarship awards will be announced by August 20 2024.
05-09-24
05-16-24
05-23-24
05-30-24
Classifieds - 5-30-24
Help Wanted
Housekeeping Position Berkshire School: has a full-time opening for a housekeeping shift. This position requires some heavy lifting, initiative, and the ability to work as an effective member of a team. Some weekend and holiday hours are mandatory. This year-round position has excellent benefits. Interested parties should contact Carlos Taborda at ctaborda@berkshireschool.org or 413-229-1336.
OPEN POSITIONS TOWN OF AMENIA:The Town of Amenia is seeking applications for the paid 20 hour/week position of Deputy Building Inspector 1. Starting salary $28.00 per hour or $29,120 per year. Letter of Interest and Resume may be submitted via email to dmklingner@ameniany.gov or via mail to Town Clerk, Dawn Marie Klingner, 4988 Route 22 Amenia NY 12501. Application Deadline: Noon, June 6, 2024.
Relief Driver: For the Lakeville Journal Company for newspaper routes, part time Wednesdays, Thursdays and some Fridays. Call James Clark. 860-435-9873, x 401 or email publisher@lakevillejournal.com.
Services Offered
Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.
Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.
Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.
Real Estate
PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.
Apartments For Rent
Summer Rental: May 29 to November 29. Quiet, Private Apartment. Sheffield. Near Berkshire School. Furnished. Fully equipped kitchen. Wi-Fi. $2400 per month. 805-284-5790.
Commercial Rentals
Office Spaces Available Now!: Prime location on Main Street in Lakeville, CT. Priced at $300/Month. Utilities Included! Call/Email for more details! 860-248-9605. info@bncfinancialservices.com.
Tag Sales
Falls Village, CT
Tiques-tools and toys: Estate sale-some primitives, some reproductions. Early stoneware, dishes, and pewter. Solid cherry bedroom set. Mechanics and farm tools. Some new toys, most used. Saturday June 1, 9am-4pm. Rain Date: June 8. 180 Johnson Rd. Falls Village, CT. Cash or Venmo. Please no early birds or pets.
Sharon, CT
GRANGE PLANT & RUMMAGE SALE: June 1, 9AM to 3PM & Sunday June 2, 10AM to 3PM at 7 Dunbar Road, Sharon CT 06069. Off Route#4 between Sharon and Cornwall Bridge. Signage will be out. Flowers and vegetables including Heirloom varieties, ready to plant selling for $2.00. Rummage includes clothing, crystalware, lamps, books, kitchen items, small appliances, bakeware, cast iron, pizza stones, candles and holders, bell collection, tools, toys, electronics, books, LP albums and much more. All priced to sell. Call Debbie with questions 845-418-9755.
Amenia, NY
MOVING SALE: Saturday 6/1, 10am-2pm. Furniture, tools & housewares. No early birds. 19 Yellow City Rd., Amenia.
Pirates win in Torrington
TORRINGTON — The Steve Blass Northwest Connecticut Pirates little league team defeated Torrington Blue 10-2 Saturday, May 25.
The Majors League matchup featured players aged 10 to 12 for the mid-season game at Colangelo Sports Complex in Torrington. The Pirates, whose roster is composed of players from the six Region One towns and Norfolk, remains undefeated at 6-0 this season.
Pirates Coach Tom Downey said the emphasis for players this year has been primarily on pitching and defense. Against Torrington Blue, the defensive mindset of the team was evident, and the offense was clicking too.
Grayson Brooks started the game on the mound for the Pirates.Riley Klein
The top of the order for the Pirates got things started early. Brody Ohler, Gus Tripler and Sam Hahn all reached home to give their team a 3-0 lead. Grayson Brooks started the game on the mound for the Pirates.
Whitlow Cheney and Will Nichols kept things rolling in the second by adding two more runs for the Pirates. Thomas Nichols reached home in the third to make the lead 6-0.
Brooks was subbed for Sam Hahn at pitcher in the fourth inning.
Cheney and Nichols each scored again in the top of the fifth inning. Torrington responded with two runs in the bottom to bring the score to 8-2.
Brody Ohler stepped in as relief pitcher in the seventh inning.Riley Klein
Ohler stepped up and launched a solo homerun in the top of the seventh. Brooks reached home before the inning was out and the score was 10-2 going into the final half-inning.
Ohler took the mound in the seventh and closed out the game with three strikeouts.
Next up for the Pirates will be a three-game home stretch at Steve Blass Field. They take on Thomaston P&C Repair May 28 at 5:45 p.m., Tri-Town Braves May 31 at 5:45 p.m., and Torrington Maroon June 1 at 12:30 p.m.
Ronin Hinman recovered an error and fielded it in time for a double play.Riley Klein
The Hotchkiss Library of Sharon held its annual spring gala and auction on Saturday, May 18, at the Sharon home of James and Linda Quella, best known in the area for their family-run poultry farm, Q Farms, where they humanely raise chickens in their pastures.
The spring gala is a major event each year for the library to raise funds for its annual budgeting cost, explained Hotchkiss Library Director Gretchen Hachmeister. “We raise about 65% of our annual operating budget just through fundraising events. We get about 25% from the town and the rest, some grants, and then the rest is fundraising. The general budget supports just opening the doors and helping us do everything we do.”
Silent auction items at the gala included a handcrafted dinnerware set by DBO Home in Sharon — which has provided dining wear to restaurants like ABC Kitchen and Blue Hill at Stone Barns in New York, and Troutbeck in Amenia — as well as art by Patty Mullins and the late Cleve Gray, and a dahlia subscription provided by English Garden Grown in Salisbury. Also notable was a throw woven with wool collected from Hachmeister’s own Shetland sheep she raises.
“We are passionate about community and community is about people and bringing people together,” James Quella said on hosting this year’s library gala. “Mission-driven is a way a community can be brought together. The mission here is that Hotchkiss Library is a community center. It’s a place where the community can gather, learn, educate themselves, educate others, and provide a way station for people who don’t have internet connectivity. A place to reach out to members of the community who may not feel welcome, and we want everyone in our community to feel welcome. [My wife,] Linda is on the library’s board, and her mission to join the board was to create that kind of sense of community. To have everyone here at our house, to get connected, and to believe in the mission of The Hotchkiss Library, it’s ecstasy. It makes us happy. It’s not even a job.”
Hotchkiss Library Board of Directors member Linda Quella cited the sponsorship of Tri-Corner F.E.E.D. (Food, Equity, Education, and Distribution) as a major opportunity in partnering with the library. Founded by James and Linda Quella, Tri-Corner F.E.E.D. connects with farmers in communities experiencing food scarcity and provides resources, as well as allows farms to receive advance payments for their produce in order to secure a reliable flow of income. “Tri-Corner F.E.E.D. is about providing food security and food access for all members of our community. By sponsoring this event we wanted to raise awareness of our farming and agricultural community and make sure that all the food here at the gala is provided by the farmers that are in our community. We want people to understand and start having an awareness of the level of food security in the area. It’s one of the things that we hope to bring to some of the library programs”
For those unable to attend the spring gala but with interest in supporting The Hotchkiss Library of Sharon, Hachmeister said, “We welcome support of all kinds. We’ll be marching in Sharon’s Memorial Day parade, for example, to raise the profile of the library. If anyone would like to participate, they are welcome. Our annual appeal is also ongoing until Sunday, June 30. We welcome everybody at the library. We provide our services free of charge, but it costs us something to do that.”