Seventh grade civics project earns CCS state recognition

The seventh grade class at CCS stand with Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas and social studies teacher Will Vincent at a handicap parking space that was restenciled as part of the ADA research project.

Riley Klein
cornwall consolidated school

CORNWALL — Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas awarded Cornwall Consolidated School with the “Red, White and Blue” distinction thanks to student research on the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The designation recognizes one school each year for going above in beyond in civics education. The ADA project by the seventh-grade class was the highest scoring project of 2024 and earned CCS the award. Thomas visited the school May 20 to speak with the students and present a gold citation along with a check for $1,000.

Thomas said the theme of the distinction is “connecting communities.” She explained to the students that, even though they may be too young to vote, “you can still have a voice, you can still make change, you can still impact your community at any age.”

Arienne Orozco, director of outreach and engagement at the Secretary of State’s office, said “the competition was quite fierce this year, so the fact that we’re here in West Cornwall is a great testament to the program that exists here.”

“This has been such an exciting, wonderful moment for our school. I cannot be more proud every since day,” said Principal Leanna Maguire to the student body. “You are changing the lives in our community and far, far beyond.”

Seventh grade social studies teacher Will Vincent spoke highly of the students who worked on the project.

Later in the week, Vincent was named Connecticut’s most passionate social studies teacher. He was nominated by the students and was selected from a pool of teachers across the state.

First Selectman Gordon Ridgway was pleased to the see “the capital comes to Cornwall two different times in one week.”

