Police Blotter: Troop B

Sign at Troop B Police Headquarters in North Canaan
Police Blotter: Troop B
John Coston

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Failure to stop at stop sign causes accident

On the morning of July 9, John Cables, 46, of East Canaan was driving eastbound on Route 44 in Norfolk with a passenger when another vehicle, a Honda Civic driven by Steve Zacarias, 23, of Torrington, failed to stop at the stop sign where Route 272 intersects with Route 44 from the south. Zacarias’ vehicle collided with the passenger side of the company Ford F350 SuperDuty driven by Cables, damaging both vehicles which were towed. No one was injured in the accident. Zacarias was found at fault and issued an infraction.

Disorderly conduct arrests 

On the morning of July 7, troopers were dispatched to an address on Route 44 in North Canaan on the report of an active disturbance. Upon arriving, troopers arrested Heather Knapp, 33, of North Canaan and Roy Sherman, 66, of Millerton, New York, for misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges. Both parties were issued a summons on a $500 non-surety bond and are scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on July 21.

Probation violation arrest 

On the morning of July 8, Robert Ensign, 36, of Washington Depot was arrested on an active warrant for the charge of violating probation. He was issued a $5,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on July 22.


The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in subject, to editor@lakevillejournal.com

