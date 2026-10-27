Salisbury median home price rises 7% to $925,000

SALISBURY — The median sale price for a single-family home in Salisbury was $925,000 for the 12 months ending Sept. 30, up 7% from a year earlier.
The median matched the figure for the comparable period in 2024.
The rolling 12-month median peaked at $1.35 million in May 2025, before falling to $775,000 at the beginning of this year. It has remained above $900,000 since July.
A total of 59 single-family homes sold during the 12 months ending in September, compared with 45 for the comparable period a year earlier and 49 for the period ending in September 2024.
Rolling 12-month sales peaked at 117 in May 2021 during the pandemic, when the median price was $675,000.
Over the past four years, annual sales have ranged from 40 to 60 homes.
In mid-October, 22 residential properties were listed for sale, unchanged from mid-September.
Seventeen had asking prices above $1 million.More high-end homes have entered the market in recent months.
Seven parcels of land were listed for sale, with just one priced below $500,000.
Of the 20 rental listings offered through brokers in mid-October, only one was described as unfurnished.
Salisbury Transfers in September
11 Cleaveland Street – 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home on 0.41 acres transferred by George Henderson to 11 Cleaveland St LLC for $550,000
22 Walton Street – 4 bedroom/2 bath home built in 1950 transferred by Tiela Garnett to Nancy Anne Palmer and Timothy James Morris for $600,000
158 Taconic Road – 4 bedroom/4 full bath/4 half bath home on 3.32 acres transferred by Mark and Tatiana Weinbaum to Steve and Emily Steinman for $3,345,000
Elman Drive – 95 acres of land transferred by Miles Mountain LLC to Salisbury Association Incorporated for $1,450,000
29 Sunrise Ridge Lane V – 3 bedroom/3 bath home on 4.1 acres transferred by Laleah Adams to Johnathan Capecelatro for $129,698
28 White Hollow Road – 3 bedroom/3 bath home on 1.13 acres transferred by James Frederick Lestelle and John Mason Stephens to Nicole and Thomas Fiet for $765,000
142 Interlaken Road – 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home on 13.3 acres transferred by Eliza Ng and Timothy Kintzel to Danielle Frank and Todd Kornreich for $2,740,000
* Town of Salisbury real estate transfers recorded between Sept. 1, 2026, and Sept. 30, 2026, provided by Salisbury Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS and market statistics from InfoSparks. Note that monthly recorded transfers may lag sales by a number of days and include properties not appearing on the MLS. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.