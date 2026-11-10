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Sharon median home price reaches $710K, up 16% from a year ago

Sharon median home price reaches $710K, up 16% from a year ago

This home at 88 Sharon Valley Road, set on 6.9 acres with several outbuildings, sold for $675,000.

Christine Bates

SHARON — The median sale price of a single-family home in Sharon reached $710,000 for the 12 months ending Oct. 31.

The median, which excludes condominiums, was 16% higher than the $610,000 recorded for the 12 months ending Oct. 31, 2025, and 5% above the $677,500 recorded for the corresponding period in 2024.

Sharon’s record 12-month median was $880,000, which was for the year ending August 2024.

Single-family home sales totaled 33 for the 12 months ending Oct. 31, down from 37 for the same period in 2025 and 40 in 2024.

The town’s highest 12-month sales volume was 87, recorded for the 12 months ending in May 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Annual sales over the past decade have typically ranged from 30 to 60.

Housing inventory was up in early November, with 33 homes listed for sale, including one condominium. Of those, 13 had asking prices above $1 million and 11 were listed below the $710,000 median sale price.

Land inventory remained stable, with 16 parcels available through the Multiple Listing Service, ranging in asking price from $133,000 to $2.25 million.

There were also 13 homes listed for rent in Sharon in early November, including five unfurnished dwellings.

October Transfers

1 Lovers Lane – 2 bedroom/3.5 bath home in a commercial zone transferred by Matthew and Brittany Hosier to 1 Lovers LLC for $650,000.

87 Sharon Valley Road – 3 bedroom/2 bath home built in 1870 plus a studio on 1.5 acres of land transferred by Todd Allen Barnes and Anna Helena Barnes to Kate Lascar-Tronquois and Brian Michael Budak for $625,000.

88 Sharon Valley Road – 4 bedroom/2 bath home with outbuildings on 6.9 acres transferred by Michael and Susan Clemente to Matthew and Brittany Hosier for $675,000.

249 Cornwall Bridge Road – 3 bedroom/1.5 split level home on 2 acres transferred by Darlene Melody Hardzog to R&S Investments and Solutions for $210,000.

29 West Main Street – the former home of barbeque restaurant When Pigs Fly South was transferred by 29 West Main Sharon LLC to Kennedy Foods for $350,000.


*Town of Sharon real estate transfers recorded between Oct. 1, 2026, and Oct. 31, 2026, provided by Sharon Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS and market statistics from InfoSparks. Note that recorded transfers may lag sales by a number of days. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.

Christine Bates
real estate

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