Kent’s median home sale price climbs to a record high

KENT — The median sale price for a single-family home in Kent rose to $846,500 for the 12 months ending Sept. 30, surpassing the previous record of $760,750.
The median was 60% higher than the $529,000 recorded for the 12 months ending Sept. 30, 2025, and 21% above the $700,000 recorded for the same period in 2024. The figures exclude condominiums.
Sales volume remained relatively stable, with 27 single-family homes sold in the year ending September 2026 — roughly two to three per month. That compares with 26 sales in the previous 12-month period and 31 in the year ending September 2024. Annual sales peaked at 81 during the pandemic, in the 12 months ending May 2021.
Inventory also remained stable, with 19 single-family homes for sale at the end of October. Of those, 13 were listed for more than $1 million, while only four were priced below the current 12-month median of $846,500. Homes in Kent typically sell for 98% to 100% of their listing price.
The five September transfers listed below reflect the busy closing season, as homes listed in the spring go under contract and sales are completed. However, 12 of the 19 single-family homes available at the end of October had been on the market for more than 100 days.
September Kent Transfers
56 Richards Road – 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home on 9.6 acres transferred by Michael and Shira Ronen to Nitin and Arpna Seth for $1,850,000
Flat Rock Road -8.57 acres of land transferred by Iron Mountain Property LLC to Sakorite LLC for $802,000
40 Flat Rock Road – Modern contemporary estate on 164 acres transferred by Iron Mountain Property LLC to Sakorite LLC for $5,327,000
25 Bald Hill Road -4 bedroom/3.5 bathroom home on 1.5 acres transferred by Melanie Ough to Zachary Sawitsky for $500,000
Spectacle Ridge Road – 5.5 acres of residential vacant land transferred by Jeffrey Krauss to Samuel Issacharoff for $750,000
* Town of Kent real estate transfers recorded between September 1, 2026, and September 30, 2026, provided by Kent Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS and market data from Info Sparks. Note that recorded transfers frequently lag sales by a number of days. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.