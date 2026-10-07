Sharon home prices rise 21% as sales decline

SHARON — The median sale price of a single-family home in Sharon rose 21% to $730,000 for the 12 months ending Aug. 31, 2026, compared with $605,000 a year earlier.
A total of 36 single-family homes sold during the period, down from 42 in the preceding 12 months — a decline of 14%. The figures exclude condominiums.
Despite the year-over-year increase, the median sale price was 17% below the all-time high reached in August 2024. There were 33 sales during the 12 months ending that August.
At the end of September, 31 single-family homes were listed for sale. Of those, 14 had asking prices above $1 million.
Land listings remained stable, with 14 parcels available on the Multiple Listing Service at asking prices ranging from $135,000 to $1.25 million. Four parcels were smaller than 10 acres.
With the summer rental season over, 13 homes were listed for rent.
Nine offered annual leases, with furnished and unfurnished options ranging from $1,850 to $6,500 per month. The remaining four sought tenants for the academic year or winter season.
Sharon July Transfers
29 Joray Road – Antique house on 183.7 acres transferred by Robert Seber and Thao Do to Charlotte Sabbagh Trustee, Charlotte G Sabbagh Revocable Trust for $530,000.
3 West Mountain Road – 3 bedroom/2.5 bath house on 4.92 acres transferred by Melissa Neel to Anne Powers for $1 million.
86 Cornwall Bridge Road – 3 bedroom/1 bath cottage on .75 acres transferred by Pace Home Buyers LLC to BCH Fields LLC for $360,000.
Sharon August Transfers
1 Clay Beds Road – 25.8 acres of land transferred by Estate of Chris Marino to Scott Schroder for $225,000.
* Town of Sharon real estate transfers recorded between July 1, 2026, and August 31, 2026, provided by Sharon Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS and market statistics from InfoSparks. Note that recorded transfers may lag sales by a number of days. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.