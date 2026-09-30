North Canaan home sales rise; median price tops $350K

NORTH CANAAN — The median sale price of a single-family home in North Canaan was $350,500 for the 12 months ending Aug. 31, up 25% from $279,900 a year earlier. The number of sales also rose from the previous 12-month period.
The median sale price was $235,000 for the 12 months ending August 2024 and has remained above $300,000 for the past year.
Twenty-seven single-family homes sold in the 12 months ending Aug. 31, compared with 20 in the previous 12-month period and 16 in the period ending August 2024. Annual sales peaked at 47 in the 12 months ending August 2021.
As of the end of September, eight single-family homes and one two-family home were listed for sale. The eight single-family listings represented roughly four months of inventory at the recent pace of sales. Two were priced below the $350,500 median, while five were listed above $500,000.
August Transfers
49 Reed St. - 3 bedroom/2 bath house on .32 acres transferred by Richard Knapp to Jovan Momcilov for $156,500
7 Locust Hill - 3 bedroom/1 bath on 4.62 acres transferred by Joseph Green to Taylor Allyn for $184,250
121 Railroad St. – 4 bedroom/3 bath/3 kitchen multifamily transferred by Michel Michels to Julia Ujvari for $335,000
14 Railroad St. – Restaurant currently Industry Kitchen transferred by Auro Properties LLC to SBPSG Reality LLC for $300,000
* Town of North Canaan real estate transfers recorded between August 1, 2026, and August 31, 2026, provided by North Canaan Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS and market data from Info Sparks. Note that recorded transfers frequently lag sales by a number of days. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.