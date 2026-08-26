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real estate

Kent median home price rises to $625,000

KENT – The median price of a single-family home in Kent, excluding condominiums, rose to $625,000 for the 12 months ending July 31.

That represents a 29% increase from the $484,000 median recorded for the 12 months ending July 31, 2025, but remains well below the record $753,000 reached during the comparable period ending in July 2024.

The number of single-family homes sold remained relatively stable, with 27 sales during the 12 months ending July 31, 2026, or roughly two to three homes per month. That compares with 26 sales during the previous 12-month period and 30 during the year ending July 31, 2024. Annual sales peaked at 81 during the 12 months ending in May 2021, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fifteen single-family homes and three condominiums were listed for sale last week. Twelve of those properties were priced below $1 million, including six below the current 12-month median of $625,000. Homes in Kent typically sell for 98% to 100% of their asking price.

July Kent Transfers

Macedonia Brook Road – 1.33 acres of vacant land transferred by William Johnson to Deborah Fitton Shiflett for $165,000

34 Kent Hollow Road – 3 bedroom/3 bath home on 7.17 acres transferred by Richard and Leslie Lillien Levy to Maureen and John Vernon for $846,500.

24 Doldorf Road -2 bedroom/3 bath cape on 1.16 acres transferred by Joanna Mandl Trustee to Joanna Mandl Revocable Trust to Stephanie and Marc Churchill for $985,000

3 Studio Hill Road – 3 bedroom/ 3 bath antique home on .9 acres transferred by Laura and Mark Cowan to Sean Paul and Deirdre Elizabeth Kelly for $1,360,000

7 Chimney Rock Road – 3 bedroom/2 bath ranch on 1.27 acres transferred by Fred Nicolois and Ana Laufer to Barry Diament and Mary Christine Antonelli for $576,000

27 Main Street North, Unit 7A – Commercial space transferred by Leonard Astrauskas MD to Michelle Tolbert for $85,000

89A Main Street North – 3 bedroom/2 bath home transferred by Manish and Mrinalini Pandit to Michael and Kristine Benjamin for $675,000

25 Stone Fences Lane – 4 bedroom/4 bath home on 2.31 acres sold by Kevin Robert Frost and Nikom Wongtee to Matthew Marcucci and Alexandra Gibson for $1,195,000

June Kent Transfers

29 Elizabeth Street – 2 bedroom/1 bath home on .36 acres transferred by Joann Marsh Executor of Gloria Scribner Estate to Gwendolyn Noel Holcombe for $416,000

33 Gorham Road – 4 bedroom/4 bath home on 5.37 acres transferred by Wayne Giles to Angela Yim and Stephen Shank for $1,495,000

* Town of Kent real estate transfers recorded between June 1, 2026, and July 31, 2026, provided by Kent Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS and market data from Info Sparks. Note that recorded transfers frequently lag sales by a number of days. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.

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