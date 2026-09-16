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Cornwall home prices dip, sales volume remains steady

Cornwall home prices dip, sales volume remains steady

Built in 1907, this Victorian home at 72 Cogswell Road, set on 1.13 acres, sold privately for $695,000 in July. Only four of the eight single-family homes transferred in Cornwall during July and August were publicly listed for sale on MLS.

Christine Bates

Cornwall - The median price of a single-family home in Cornwall declined during the 12 months ending Aug. 31, although prices remained well above levels seen before the spring of 2024.

The town’s 12-month trailing median stood at $870,000 at the end of August, down 14% from $1.008 million for the comparable period ending Aug. 31, 2025. It was also 4% below the $907,500 median recorded for the 12 months ending Aug. 31, 2024.

Cornwall home prices have remained largely between $850,000 and $1 million in recent years. Unlike some area towns that experienced sharp price increases during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic from 2020 through 2023, Cornwall’s median did not rise above $800,000 until the spring of 2024.

The number of homes changing hands has remained relatively stable. Nineteen single-family homes sold during the 12 months ending Aug. 31, matching the total from the previous 12-month period. Fifteen homes sold during the comparable period ending in August 2024.

Cornwall typically records between 15 and 25 single-family home sales annually through the Multiple Listing Service. Because the town has relatively few transactions, a small number of high- or low-priced sales can have an outsized effect on the median.

Sales reached a high of 43 homes during the 12 months ending in August 2021, reflecting heightened real estate activity during the pandemic.

Inventory remains limited. At the beginning of September, seven single-family homes were listed for sale at a median asking price of $1.295 million. One furnished home was available for rent at $3,750 under an annual lease.

Vacant land was more widely represented in the market, with six parcels listed at prices ranging from $150,000 to $360,000.

July Transfers

72 Cogswell Road – 4 bedroom/2 bath home on 1.13 acres transferred by Diana Hine and Gretchen and Douglas Carlson to Benjamin, Kate, James, and Thomas Levine for $695,000

19 Hollenbeck Road – 4 bedroom/3 bath home on 59.6 acres transferred by Carolyn Schmidt and Dennis Belanick to Lizinka and Francine Benton-Rzeznik for $1,400,000

128 Popple Swamp Road – 1 bedroom/1 bath cottage on 11 acres transferred by John Goldhurst to Marguerite Purnell for $295,000

48 Lower River Road – 3 bedroom/1 bath home on 2.3 acres transferred by Patricia Lynn Anstine Fowler to Marina Cora Munoz for $350,000

August Transfers

148 Warren Hill Road – 6 bedroom/2 bath home on 36 acres transferred by Marsha and Rodney Smith to Warren Hill LLC for $2,395,000

162 Cream Hill Road – 3 bedroom/3 bath house on 6.4 acres sold by Frederic Jenny to Bradford Martin and Heather Abrames for $126,540

170 Dibble Hill Road - 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home on 9.1 acres transferred by Jonathan and Margot Landman to Anna Hubbard for $695,000

56 Todd Hill Road – 3 bedroom/2 bath home on 4.5 acres transferred by Allan Bahn to Timothy Shiloh Saltarelli and Lauren Rachel Young for $786,000

159 Kent Road – 1.2 acres of vacant land transferred by Silvio Villa to Martha Villa for $165,000

112 Popple Swamp Road – 2 bedroom/1 bathhome on 1.9 acres transferred by Sarah Oyanadel to Marguerite Purnell for $165,000

* Town of Cornwall real estate transfers recorded from July 1, 2026 to August 31, 2026, provided by Cornwall Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS and market statistics from Infosparks. Note that recorded transfers frequently lag sales by a number of days. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.

Christine Bates
real estate

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