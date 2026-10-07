A lifetime of loving animals

“It was the way of treating animals like family that stuck with me.”
— Dr. Bronwen Childs
Dr. Bronwen Childs, a board-certified specialist in veterinary diagnostic imaging, grew up in Norfolk and knew early that animals would be part of her life.
Her parents encouraged her interest, with one rule: “No snakes or pets that require live food.”
The household included pocket pets, as well as goats, a sheep, Fjord ponies and even a raccoon. At 13, Childs got Monty, a 5-year-old horse who remained her companion for the next 27 years.
Bronwen Childs, at 13, with Monty.Provided
Naturally drawn to science, Childs found her way to veterinary medicine through mentors at Kent School, including former Olympian Michael Page. “It was the way of treating animals like family that stuck with me,” she said.
A graduate of Tufts Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine, Childs trained in radiology at the University of Georgia. Today, she is a staff radiologist at Pieper Veterinary Hospital in Middletown, which provides general and specialty care for dogs, cats and exotic pets. She also consults on equine imaging and provides traveling ultrasound services to Litchfield County clinics through Berkshire Veterinary Imaging.
Radiology, she said, allows her to help animals and fellow veterinarians while living in Norfolk near her family. “Specializing in radiology has been the best decision of my career.”
Monty died recently, a significant loss after nearly three decades together. “He was a constant when things were changing,” Childs said. “I know I am who I am today because of our experiences together.”
At home, the family has a dog, Bandit, while Childs’ children regularly collect frogs, toads, newts and worms from the yard. “They keep the kids excited about being outdoors,” she said, “and that is the start of it all.”