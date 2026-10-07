A lifetime of loving animals

Highlands Hudson Valley Horse Show

Amenia, New York/ Sept. 30-Oct. 11

Top-level show jumping returns to Amenia this fall as the Highlands Horse Show brings two weeks of international equestrian competition to Highlands Hudson Valley at Keane Stud.

Following the Discovery Land Company Masters Sept. 30-Oct. 4, the Highlands Cup runs Oct. 7-11, featuring CSI5* show jumping and Major League Show Jumping competition. The week will bring some of the sport’s top riders and horses to the Hudson Valley, culminating in the $340,000 Highlands Cup CSI5* Grand Prix on Sunday, Oct. 11.

Beyond the competition ring, the event includes shopping, food, art and other activities throughout the grounds. Learn more at highlandshudsonvalley.com.





White Memorial Conservation Center

Litchfield, Conn. / Year-round

Saddle up and explore more than 4,000 acres of fields, forests and wetlands at White Memorial Conservation Center. Riders can access miles of designated roads and trails throughout the property, with trailer parking in Sawmill Field. Group rides require advance registration. Learn more at whitememorialcc.org.





Fox Crossing Equestrian Thrills in the Hills Show

Morris, Conn. / Oct. 25 or Nov. 15 (TBD)

Fox Crossing Equestrian invites riders to bring a little pink to the ring for this annual hunter-jumper show supporting breast cancer awareness. The show features a mix of rated and special classes, along with raffles, vendors and a silent auction. A portion of the proceeds will benefit breast cancer awareness. Learn more at foxcrossingequestrian.com.





The TAKHIN Method with Rupert Isaacson at The Equus Effect

Sharon, Conn. / Oct. 13-15

The Equus Effect in Sharon welcomes world-renowned horseman Rupert Isaacson for a three-day, hands-on workshop exploring Takhin Equine Integration. The approach brings together classical in-hand horsemanship, equine well-being, nervous system regulation and human development. Participants can work with one of The Equus Effect’s horses or bring their own. The workshop runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and costs $900 per person. Registration is required. Learn more at theequuseffect.org.





Horse Portrait at Le Petit Ranch

Sheffield, Mass. / Oct. 17

Spend a Saturday with horses and art at Le Petit Ranch’s Horse Portrait at the Ranch. Participants will learn about horse behavior, grooming and leading horses before creating their own art using drawing, painting and mixed media. Registration is required. The event is pay-what-you-can, with a suggested donation of $40 for the first child and $15 for each additional child. Learn more and register at lepetitranch.org.





Barbara Meyer Memorial Hunter Pace

Amenia, New York/ Oct. 18

Ride across the scenic Wethersfield Estate during the Barbara Meyer Memorial Hunter Pace, hosted by the Millbrook Pony Club on Sunday, Oct. 18, from 9 a.m. to noon. Teams of two to three riders will navigate a 6- to 9-mile cross-country course, aiming to finish as close to the optimum time as possible. Registration is $80 for adults and $60 for juniors. Enter by Oct. 16.





Locust Hill Hunter Pace

Hyde Park, New York / Nov. 1

Test your riding skills on the roughly 10-mile Locust Hill Hunter Pace, winding through countryside, farmland and wooded trails. The course features a variety of jumps, with go-arounds available. Teams can include two to four riders, with ribbons awarded through 10th place. Registration is $100 per rider if entered before Oct. 20. Learn more at carlettefarm.com.





Equine Affaire

West Springfield, Mass. / Nov. 12-15

Horse lovers can immerse themselves in four days of all things equine at Equine Affaire at the Eastern States Exposition. The annual event features clinics, seminars, demonstrations, competitions, breed exhibits and a massive trade show with tack, apparel and supplies. Visitors can also meet horses and participate in hands-on activities. The event runs Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Each evening, Fantasia offers a two-hour celebration of horsemanship and music. Learn more at equineaffaire.com.