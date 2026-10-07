Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.
pets

A home for the rest of their nine lives

Local Matters

A home for the rest of their nine lives

Lauren Mucha with a resident of The Last Post.

Patrick L. Sullivan

The first thing a visitor notices when entering the main building of The Last Post is the smell.

There isn’t one.

This is noteworthy because the room is filled with cats.

The Last Post is a private cat sanctuary in Falls Village that provides a permanent home to more than 140 cats.

The organization was founded in 1982 by Pegeen Fitzgerald, a New York radio personality and animal welfare advocate.

Executive Director Susan Leach-Gregan said Fitzgerald started taking in cats at her city apartment, but the number of animals increased to the point that she began looking for more room.

The Belden Street property in Falls Village had been a camp for New York City firefighters. That concept faded, and Fitzgerald bought the property in 1982. The Last Post opened in 1984.

The organization does not allow people to adopt cats. Leach-Gregan said adoptions were possible early on, but “we ran into trouble with unsuitable applicants.”

The cats are left to The Last Post in wills and through estates. When they arrive, they are kept in a separate area until they become accustomed to their new surroundings.

The Last Post takes care of the cats’ medical needs, using Sand Road Animal Hospital in Falls Village as its primary veterinary provider.

Lauren Mucha described her job as “cat caregiver and executive assistant.” She has been at The Last Post for 10 years.

While showing a visitor around, she greeted the cats by name: Othello, Rocket, Stormy, Fuzzy Wuzzy and Max.

The cats also made the visitor welcome.

The Last Post in Falls Village is home to about 144 cats.Patrick L. Sullivan

While moving from one building to the next, a man carrying a bag walked down the driveway.

He explained that his cat had died the night before and that he wanted to donate his stock of canned cat food, which Mucha accepted with thanks.

In another building, several older cats lounged outside on the deck with two women. Mucha explained that the women are regular weekly visitors who come to see the cats they brought to the sanctuary.

The man whose cat had died came out on the deck with a cat on his shoulders.

“You can’t put your head down or you end up with a parrot,” he said with a grin.

The cats in the main building have outdoor access, including a fenced-in yard.

Mucha said they mostly congregate on the deck.

The cats stay at the sanctuary for the remainder of their lives. Mucha said that a few years ago, the sanctuary had a large number of older cats that died, so the population is currently somewhat younger than usual.

Generally, the cats come in ones or twos, but sometimes the sanctuary gets a call from someone with more. Mucha said 14 of the cats in the main building came from the same home, where an elderly couple was in failing health.

Mucha said the facility has undergone significant upgrades during her tenure, in particular a new HVAC system that helps keep a room full of cats odor-free.

Large plastic tubs lining two walls serve as litter boxes. They are filled with sawdust and changed daily.

“The sawdust helps with the smell,” Mucha said.

The Last Post is at 95 Belden St., Route 126, in Falls Village. It is a nonprofit organization and accepts donations. The facility is open to the public Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to call ahead, especially on holidays, at 860-824-0831.

Patrick L. Sullivan
Senior Reporter
Patrick Sullivan has been a reporter for The Lakeville Journal since 2004, covering everything from town meetings to local characters and the outdoors. He grew up in Northern Virginia but spent summers on Mount Riga in Salisbury, giving him a lifelong connection to the Northwest Corner. A graduate of Denison University, Patrick is also the author of Tangled Lines, the newspapers’ popular fly-fishing column—making The Lakeville Journal, as far as anyone knows, the only newspaper in Connecticut with a regular fly-fishing columnist. He once received a fan letter from England, which he considers sufficient evidence that his work has achieved international acclaim.
pets

Latest News

The bear necessities of living in bear country

The bear necessities of living in bear country

A bear outside Cornwall Consolidated School in West Cornwall.

D.H. Callahan
Take down bird feeders when bears are active. Secure garbage cans left outside, and never leave pet food or trash on porches, screened-in or otherwise.

This here is bear country. In fact, Connecticut has an unusually high rate of bear home entries compared with neighboring states. So far this year, the state has documented more than 60 home entries, and bears have been spotted in all 169 towns and cities.

Bears are also part of life in neighboring Dutchess County. But don’t worry. It’s not as bad as it sounds.

Keep ReadingShow less
wildlife

Animals matter at the Trevor-Lovejoy Zoo

Animals matter at the Trevor-Lovejoy Zoo

Hands-on experience is key to the educational program at The Trevor-Lovejoy Zoo at The Millbrook School. Students regularly assist veterinary staff in the care of the zoo’s resident animals and birds.

Provided

A visit to the Trevor-Lovejoy Zoo at Millbrook School brings home the importance of living responsibly in partnership with the natural world. There is a strong commitment to supporting conservation and protecting wildlife. Animals clearly matter.

Now in his 36th year with the zoo, including 12 years as its director, Alan Tousignant embodies a lifelong commitment to animals and the workings of a modern zoo. He began as a young intern at what was then the Trevor Zoo — and stayed.

Keep ReadingShow less
wildlife

Lee Sohl and her therapy dogs

Lee Sohl and her therapy dogs

Lee Sohl and her therapy dog Wylie.

Ruth Epstein

Wylie is not just a cute dog who attracts attention wherever he goes; the Lhasa Apso also offers comfort and care to many.

Wylie is one of four therapy dogs owned by Lee Sohl. Along with Ruthie, a Pomeranian, and Gavin and Freddie, who are Yorkie mixes, they travel to schools, nursing homes, libraries and other facilities where they meet with those who can benefit from the interaction.

Keep ReadingShow less
community
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Who to call when things go flutter-scratch-thump

Who to call when things go flutter-scratch-thump

Kyle McAward of Nutmeg Wildlife Management.

Provided

There are few sounds quite as alarming as the unmistakable flutter-scratch-thump of a wild animal trapped inside your wood stove chimney.

When it happened at my house, I did what anyone with a conscience — and absolutely no idea how to extract a terrified bird from a chimney — would do: I went on Nextdoor.

Keep ReadingShow less
wildlife

Saddle up

Saddle up

Megan McDermott competes with her horse, Nintendo, at the Discovery Land Company Masters at the Highlands Horse Show on Thursday, Oct. 1.

Madi Long

From international show jumping to hunter paces, trail rides and hands-on workshops, there’s plenty happening for horse lovers this fall. Here are a few ways to get in the saddle — or simply enjoy the view from the rail.


Keep ReadingShow less
equestrians

A gentle touch at Rosie’s Grooming

A gentle touch at Rosie’s Grooming

Trimmed to perfection at Rosie’s Grooming in Amenia, a standard poodle named Scarlett O’Connor is ready to strut. With 32 years of grooming experience, Rosie Urena has welcomed customers at her Amenia shop for three years.

Leila Hawken

Hand-scissoring is just one of the reasons discerning dogs choose Rosie’s Grooming for their beauty needs. Once they have experienced the care Rosie Urena provides, using only organic products, they and their owners tend to become regular customers.

Urena has 35 years of experience in dog grooming. Her fully equipped salon accommodates small, medium and large dogs.

Keep ReadingShow less
pets
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.