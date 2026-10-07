Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.
pets

A second chance in Wingdale

Local Matters

A second chance in Wingdale

Sampson, a playful and independent blind hound mix, explores the rescue’s large yard.

L. Tomaino

Meade Canine Rescue and Sanctuary is not the average rescue. Situated on a quiet dirt road on 8 acres in Wingdale, the dogs living there are, for the most part, uncaged, roaming the yard, sleeping in the house, resting in the shade of a tree or lounging in the open van that often takes them for rides.

“We go on lots of adventures,” said the rescue’s founder, Charlotte Meade.

Though she takes in dogs of all ages, including some with disabilities — and one resident cat — the rescue’s motto is “Giving old dogs new lives.”

Sadie, center, a Carolina dog, plays with her friend Negra, a terrier mix. Bella Linda, the small poodle, has since been adopted.L. Tomaino

Sadie, a sweet Carolina dog, was the first to greet visitors.

“She could really use a home,” Meade said.

Then came Bonnie and Clyde, rat terriers; Negra, a small terrier mix; Sampson, a blind hound mix; and Jay Z, a terrier mix who was emaciated when Meade took him in and has since filled out, with fur regrowing over previously bald patches. Wesley, a young, shaggy mix whom Meade calls “a very good boy,” is also in need of a home.

Wesley, a young, exuberant mix, is looking for an active home.L. Tomaino

Meade began rescuing dogs after going to Waterbury to adopt one and learning that, by the end of the three-day weekend, the dogs she was looking at would be euthanized to make room for others.

She went home and started her rescue in New Preston, Connecticut. After five years there, she moved to California, where she rescued dogs from overcrowded pounds for 13 years.

Meade, a busload of dogs and her cat moved back to the Northeast a little more than a year ago.

Ninety-nine percent of the dogs at the rescue come from pounds, both locally and in California and New York City.

“We are more than happy to place dogs with older people, and we are also willing to give support after the adoption,” Meade said, noting that some rescues will not adopt to people over 60.

Bonnie and Clyde, an affectionate terrier pair.L. Tomaino

For those who cannot adopt, the rescue needs donations of old blankets, dog and cat food, cleaning supplies, puppy pads and dog treats. Monetary donations are also welcome and can be made through the rescue’s website. Meade also welcomes volunteers to help with the dogs.

Contact Meade at 805-239-4004, 860-866-7986 or 4dots@att.net to arrange a visit or drop off donations. For available dogs and more information, visit meadecaninerescue.org.

Robin Roraback
pets

Latest News

Jam leaves Sharon, prepares for Salisbury opening

Jam leaves Sharon, prepares for Salisbury opening

Jam Food Shop’s future home at 19 Main St. in Salisbury. The shop ended service in Sharon on Oct. 3, but an opening date for the new location has yet to be set.

Patrick Stachniak

SALISBURY — Jam Food Shop has officially closed its Sharon location, with its much-anticipated standalone store still under renovation in Salisbury.

Jam Food Shop, previously operating out of the Sharon Farm Market, is in the middle of renovating its new location at 19 Main St. Construction crews are renovating the former Neo Restaurant and Bar space as locals await the deli’s opening.

Keep ReadingShow less
business

The bear necessities of living in bear country

The bear necessities of living in bear country

A bear outside Cornwall Consolidated School in West Cornwall.

D.H. Callahan
Take down bird feeders when bears are active. Secure garbage cans left outside, and never leave pet food or trash on porches, screened-in or otherwise.

This here is bear country. In fact, Connecticut has an unusually high rate of bear home entries compared with neighboring states. So far this year, the state has documented more than 60 home entries, and bears have been spotted in all 169 towns and cities.

Bears are also part of life in neighboring Dutchess County. But don’t worry. It’s not as bad as it sounds.

Keep ReadingShow less
wildlife

Animals matter at the Trevor-Lovejoy Zoo

Animals matter at the Trevor-Lovejoy Zoo

Hands-on experience is key to the educational program at The Trevor-Lovejoy Zoo at The Millbrook School. Students regularly assist veterinary staff in the care of the zoo’s resident animals and birds.

Provided

A visit to the Trevor-Lovejoy Zoo at Millbrook School brings home the importance of living responsibly in partnership with the natural world. There is a strong commitment to supporting conservation and protecting wildlife. Animals clearly matter.

Now in his 36th year with the zoo, including 12 years as its director, Alan Tousignant embodies a lifelong commitment to animals and the workings of a modern zoo. He began as a young intern at what was then the Trevor Zoo — and stayed.

Keep ReadingShow less
wildlife
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Lee Sohl and her therapy dogs

Lee Sohl and her therapy dogs

Lee Sohl and her therapy dog Wylie.

Ruth Epstein

Wylie is not just a cute dog who attracts attention wherever he goes; the Lhasa Apso also offers comfort and care to many.

Wylie is one of four therapy dogs owned by Lee Sohl. Along with Ruthie, a Pomeranian, and Gavin and Freddie, who are Yorkie mixes, they travel to schools, nursing homes, libraries and other facilities where they meet with those who can benefit from the interaction.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

Who to call when things go flutter-scratch-thump

Who to call when things go flutter-scratch-thump

Kyle McAward of Nutmeg Wildlife Management.

Provided

There are few sounds quite as alarming as the unmistakable flutter-scratch-thump of a wild animal trapped inside your wood stove chimney.

When it happened at my house, I did what anyone with a conscience — and absolutely no idea how to extract a terrified bird from a chimney — would do: I went on Nextdoor.

Keep ReadingShow less
wildlife

Saddle up

Saddle up

Megan McDermott competes with her horse, Nintendo, at the Discovery Land Company Masters at the Highlands Horse Show on Thursday, Oct. 1.

Madi Long

From international show jumping to hunter paces, trail rides and hands-on workshops, there’s plenty happening for horse lovers this fall. Here are a few ways to get in the saddle — or simply enjoy the view from the rail.


Keep ReadingShow less
equestrians
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.