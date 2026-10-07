Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.
wildlife

Animals matter at the Trevor-Lovejoy Zoo

Local Matters

Animals matter at the Trevor-Lovejoy Zoo

Hands-on experience is key to the educational program at The Trevor-Lovejoy Zoo at The Millbrook School. Students regularly assist veterinary staff in the care of the zoo’s resident animals and birds.

Provided

A visit to the Trevor-Lovejoy Zoo at Millbrook School brings home the importance of living responsibly in partnership with the natural world. There is a strong commitment to supporting conservation and protecting wildlife. Animals clearly matter.

Now in his 36th year with the zoo, including 12 years as its director, Alan Tousignant embodies a lifelong commitment to animals and the workings of a modern zoo. He began as a young intern at what was then the Trevor Zoo — and stayed.

“I’ve always loved animals,” said Tousignant, who was raised on a dairy farm in upstate New York near Lake Champlain. As a young man, he wanted to become a veterinarian but later expanded his interests to other careers, as long as they involved animals. That exploratory process led to an internship at the Trevor Zoo.

The Trevor Zoo was established in 1936 by Frank Trevor, the school’s first biology teacher. In 2025, the zoo added the name of Tom Lovejoy, a Millbrook alumnus who had been taught by Trevor and went on to become a pioneer in the field of conservation biology.

Trevor-Lovejoy Zoo Director Alan Tousignant offers a treat to one of the zoo’s pair of Red Pandas.Leila Hawken

Today, the zoo features a 6-acre exhibit area within a 16-acre parcel. It is a recognized wildlife rehabilitation site with a 50% to 60% success rate. Ten full-time staff members are assisted by 10 part-time and seasonal staff members. The zoo also works with approximately 200 volunteers from the local community, colleges and universities, as well as Millbrook School students.

“If you really want people to develop a good conservation ethic, it has to be hands-on work,” Tousignant said of the zoo’s mission and its value to students.

“Nothing can replace the experience of the sights, the sounds and the smells of the living aspects of the natural world,” Tousignant said.

A new master plan for the zoo was developed in 2024 and outlines growth in phases. The first phase includes an animal wellness center, allowing for better animal care on site. Millbrook students will also benefit by being able to observe veterinary care of exotic and native animals.

A pair of Emus enjoy some shade in one of the enclosures at the Trevor-Lovejoy Zoo at The Millbrook School.Leila Hawken

The zoo’s most recent acquisition is a binturong, an Asian mammal also known as a bearcat that smells like popcorn, Tousignant said. The tree-dwelling animal, whose population is declining and is therefore of concern to conservationists, came from Mesker Park Zoo in Evansville, Indiana.

Also included in the new master plan is the acquisition of a Przewalski’s horse, considered the last remaining truly wild horse. Native to the steppes of Central Asia, the species became extinct in the wild before reintroduction efforts began.

“The Earth matters; wildlife matters,” Tousignant said, speaking of the balance within the planet’s complex ecosystem.

“We’re good at manipulating the landscape. We’re not good at taking care of it,” Tousignant added.

The Trevor-Lovejoy Zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and is the only accredited zoo in the U.S. located at a secondary school. It houses 70 distinct species, 10 of which are endangered.

For information about visiting the zoo, go to trevorlovejoyzoo.org.

Leila Hawken
wildlife

Latest News

Jam leaves Sharon, prepares for Salisbury opening

Jam leaves Sharon, prepares for Salisbury opening

Jam Food Shop’s future home at 19 Main St. in Salisbury. The shop ended service in Sharon on Oct. 3, but an opening date for the new location has yet to be set.

Patrick Stachniak

SALISBURY — Jam Food Shop has officially closed its Sharon location, with its much-anticipated standalone store still under renovation in Salisbury.

Jam Food Shop, previously operating out of the Sharon Farm Market, is in the middle of renovating its new location at 19 Main St. Construction crews are renovating the former Neo Restaurant and Bar space as locals await the deli’s opening.

Keep ReadingShow less
business

Dinner with the dog

Dinner with the dog
Georgie, enjoying a late-summer “pup cup” on the porch at Grassland Dessert Cafe in Lakeville.
Natalia Zukerman

Dog owners know the dilemma: You’re out for the day with your four-legged sidekick when hunger strikes. Fortunately, a number of area restaurants, cafés and breweries welcome dogs, mostly at outdoor tables. Policies and outdoor seating can change with the season, so calling ahead is always a good idea.

The White Hart and Provisions in Salisbury is particularly pet-friendly. The inn welcomes pets on request, and its front porch and sprawling lawn make inviting places to settle in with a canine companion. They even welcome well-behaved patrons — bipedal and quadruped alike — in the cozy dining area.

Keep ReadingShow less
pets

A day in the life of a rescue dog

A day in the life of a rescue dog

Marsala is eager to go home with you.

Jennifer Almquist

“It’s unbelievable that this sweet, loving boy hasn’t found his home yet,” said Tiffany Lemelin, shelter manager of The Little Guild, whose mission is to rescue, love and heal homeless cats and dogs. She smiled at the small dog wagging his tail. “This is one of the most deserving dogs you could ever meet, with so much love to give.”

Marsala is an energetic, 1-year-old, 45-pound black Labrador mix waiting to be adopted. He arrived March 25 as a stray named “Chicken” from Toccoa, Georgia.

Keep ReadingShow less
pets
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

A second chance in Wingdale

A second chance in Wingdale

Sampson, a playful and independent blind hound mix, explores the rescue’s large yard.

L. Tomaino

Meade Canine Rescue and Sanctuary is not the average rescue. Situated on a quiet dirt road on 8 acres in Wingdale, the dogs living there are, for the most part, uncaged, roaming the yard, sleeping in the house, resting in the shade of a tree or lounging in the open van that often takes them for rides.

“We go on lots of adventures,” said the rescue’s founder, Charlotte Meade.

Keep ReadingShow less
pets

When your pet needs help after hours

When your pet needs help after hours

Newtown Veterinary Specialists

Provided

Anyone who has ever had a dog swallow something it shouldn’t, a cat suddenly struggle to breathe or a pet get hurt late at night knows how quickly panic can set in. In our corner of the world, there’s an added complication: emergency veterinary care may mean getting in the car and driving some distance.

That makes it worth knowing your options before you need them — and knowing the difference between a local veterinary practice that can handle an urgent case and a fully staffed, 24-hour emergency hospital.

Keep ReadingShow less
pets

A home for the rest of their nine lives

A home for the rest of their nine lives

Lauren Mucha with a resident of The Last Post.

Patrick L. Sullivan

The first thing a visitor notices when entering the main building of The Last Post is the smell.

There isn’t one.

Keep ReadingShow less
pets
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.