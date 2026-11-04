Salisbury students bring spooky stories to The Moviehouse screen

MILLERTON — SOAR, the after-school enrichment program at Salisbury Central School, presented two films made by SCS students at The Moviehouse in Millerton Sunday, Oct. 25.
Jeremy Boviard, the manager of the theater, and Tom Cloutier, the assistant manager, were the advisors to the students.
Boviard said the film classes took about seven weeks. Itwas the fourth year he has worked with SOAR on student films.
The students decided on all the important aspectsof production such as scripts and treatments, which takes to use, costumes and special effects, and casting.
“This is all student-led,” he emphasized.
The title of the first film, “Blood on the Mirror,” elicited a couple of nervous chuckles from the audience.
“Should I be nervous?” one woman asked a youngster, who replied with a vehement “Nah!”
In brief, a new student named Kyle comes to school, and suddenly kids start to die in horrible ways.
This involved special effects, most prominently dummies.
The entire film is played, very well, for laughs.
The second film, “The Last Episode,” is structured as a reality/found footage show that goes awry.
A TV crew is investigating why a school has been closed for two weeks with no explanation. Finding an open door, the team explores the school, noting that it appears everyone left in a hurry without taking their belongings.
Then, in the background, a strange figure appears briefly, and disappears into the empty teachers’ lounge.
The intrepid reporter follows, the door slams shut, and all sorts of supernatural weirdness ensues.