SOAR presents Matilda Jr.

The Black Box Theater at The Hotchkiss School is a small venue by any measurement, with only around 100 seats. It feels like some sort of miracle when 39 elementary school students manage to not only occupy the living-room sized stage, but execute both choreography and harmony.

The cast and crew of SOAR’s production of “Matilda Jr.” pulled off such a miracle not once but four times between Nov. 22 and 24. They weathered missing costume pieces, unruly hair, and even the brief illness of the lead actor to deliver an uplifting and fun story of a little girl in an abusive situation who not only finds the strength — and telekinetic powers — to stand up for herself, but also inspires her classmates and teacher to do the same.

SOAR is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to providing enrichment programs to the students of Salisbury Central School. Founded in 2000 by Zena Block, SOAR offers after-school classes, in-school programs, community events and teacher grants. “Matilda Jr.” is the third full-scale musical production put on by SOAR, following “Fiddler on the Roof Jr.” in 2023 and “Annie Jr.” in 2022.

Owen Saylor as Bruce wrestles with Miss Trunchbull’s chocolate cake in SOAR’s production of “Matilda Jr. Aly Morrissey

Each year, the number of students signing up for the musical has grown, presenting some logistical challenges. Previous productions included third through eighth graders, but this year the minimum age was raised to fourth grade due to overwhelming interest.

“I’m just thrilled that 39 kids want to do musical theater,” said Darcy Boynton, one of the directors of the play and Program Liaison of the Board of Directors. “They don’t all fit on the [Salisbury Central School ] cafeteria stage, but we squish them in.

Boynton’s co-director is Stephanie Hahn, a member of SOAR’s Program & Event Committee. The two have worked together on all three productions.

“We didn’t even know each other,” Hahn said. “But we both said 'yes'.”

Boynton and Hahn are volunteers who have dedicated too many hours to count. They both praised Lauren Brown, SOAR’s Executive Director and only paid employee, for her support and dedication. And when asked why they said "yes" to such a venture, their answers were similar.

“I’ve always been a theater person, I love it so much,” said Hahn. “To be able to give these kids this experience is just so rewarding.”

“I believe so strongly in theater education,” Boynton added. “Theater is an essential part of education but it’s thought of as extracurricular. It helps with physical skills, emotional skills, and it creates empathetic people. It’s a team sport without the competition.”

Maris Jenter performed the title role in SOAR’s production of “Matilda Jr.” Aly Morrissey

On the subject of teamwork, it’s worth mentioning the sheer number of adult and teenage volunteers who jumped in to help. More than 20 individuals are listed in the program, along with a half dozen sponsors and organizations. The families of the performers also committed to a robust rehearsal schedule.

Choosing a play with a large ensemble is key to the program’s success.

“Matilda” allowed some of the younger actors to be highlighted as the title character’s rebellious classmates. Maris Jenter, a sixth grader, led the way as Matilda, capturing both the humor and the pathos of the role. Jackson Magyar, another sixth grader, stole every scene he was in as the terrifying Agatha Trunchbull. And Mollie Sosin, an eighth grade veteran of all three productions, shined as Miss Honey, using her quite grown up voice to captivate the audience.

“This is a wonderful group of kids who are so supportive of each other,” Boynton said. “Their enthusiasm is what pulled it together. They really cared about it.”

SOAR is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Learn more about how

to support them at soarkids.org.