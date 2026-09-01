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North Canaan home prices climb as sales nearly double

North Canaan home prices climb as sales nearly double

This home at 22 Pease St. sold in June for $315,000, below the town’s 12-month median sale price of $355,000.

Christine Bates

NORTH CANAAN, CT – Home prices and sales continued to climb in North Canaan through July, while limited inventory kept the town’s housing market tilted toward sellers.

The median price of a single-family home for the 12 months ending July 31 was $355,000, up 27% from $279,900 during the previous 12-month period. It was also 42% higher than the $250,000 median recorded for the year ending July 31, 2024.

The latest figure was just below the town’s record trailing 12-month median of $357,750, reached in April 2026.

Sales also increased. Twenty-nine single-family homes were sold during the 12 months ending in July, nearly twice the 15 sold during the comparable period a year earlier and up from 16 two years earlier.

For comparison, annual sales peaked at 47 during the 12 months ending in August 2021, amid the pandemic-era surge in demand.

Eight single-family homes were listed for sale at the end of August, representing roughly three to four months of inventory based on the recent sales pace. That level of supply generally indicates a seller’s market.

Three single-family homes were listed below the 12-month median price of $355,000. The other five single-family homes were listed above the median.

July Transfers

315 Salisbury Road – 4 bedroom/2 bath cape on .61 acres transferred by Edward Brammer Senior to Jason Gladding for $190,000

15 Honey Hill Road – 4 bedroom/3 bath antique home on .81 acres transferred by Anne Dekker to Shannon Gitlin for $750,000

North Elm Street – 5.41 acres transferred by Charles Adams to Canaan Fire Company Incorporated for $75,000

June Transfers

70 Church Street D1 – 2 bedroom/1.5 bath condo transferred by 32 Railroad Street LLC to Gwendolyn Sue Murray for $198,500

339 Norfolk Road- 2 bedroom/2 bath home on 1.18 acres transferred by Barry Hunter to Robert Mather Jr. for $380,000

10 College Hill Road – 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home on 1.75 acres transferred by Matthew Jasmin to Samantha Starr for $355,000.

22 Pease Street – 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home on .11 acres transferred by Estate of Mary Ellen Negri to Justin Soto for $315,000

31 Granite Avenue-3 bedroom/2 bath house built in 1840 on .75 acres transferred by John Taylor to John Lamb for $360,000

* Town of North Canaan real estate transfers recorded between June 1, 2026, and July 31, 2026, provided by North Canaan Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS and market data from Info Sparks. Note that recorded transfers frequently lag sales by a number of days. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.

Christine Bates
real estate

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