Salisbury home prices reach $925,000 median

SALISBURY - The median sale price for a single-family home in Salisbury, excluding condominiums, was $925,000 for the 12-month period ending Aug. 31, 2026.
The median increased 1% from $912,500 for the same 12-month period in 2025 and 14% from $810,000 for the period ending Aug. 31, 2024.
Sales activity also increased. Fifty-eight single-family homes changed hands during the most recent 12-month period, compared with 48 the previous year and 46 during the 12 months ending Aug. 31, 2024.
The number of sales peaked at 117 for the 12-month period ending in May 2021, amid the surge in market activity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past four years, however, the 12-month total has generally ranged from 40 to 60 homes.
As of early September, 22 residential properties were listed for sale in Salisbury. The upper end of the market continued to dominate the available inventory, with 13 properties priced above $1 million and nine listed below the town’s $925,000 median sale price.
Seasonal and academic-year rentals remained plentiful, with 26 houses and apartments available. Asking rents ranged from $2,000 per month for an unfurnished apartment to $12,000 for a furnished 5-bedroom house.
Eight parcels of land were also listed for sale. Asking prices started at $475,000 and reached $795,000 for a one-acre lot on Wells Hill Road.
Salisbury Transfers
in August
51 Bostwick St. - 2 bedroom/1 bath home on 0.51 acres transferred by Sharon Hetzel to Salisbury Housing Trust for $250,000.
61 East Main St. – 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home on 0.8 acres transferred by Jennifer Wening to Alissa Katherine Valiante and Benjamin Robert Saft for $1,512,500.
312 Undermountain Road -5 bedroom/4.5 bath home on 80.57 acres transferred by Audrey Silver Levin and Henry Levin to Beartrails LLC for $3,400,000.
58 Main St. – 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home on 1.17 acres transferred by Leena and Loch Johnson to William and Amie Schwartz for $1,900,000.
311 Taconic Road – 3 bedroom/2 bath home on 6.2 acres transferred by Hina, Jamie Jean and April Rivkin to Hapemann Hill Holdings LLC for $600,000.
203 Belgo Road – 2 bedroom/1.5bath home on 1.07 acres transferred by Mark Ross Hilborn Trustee, Patricia Helen Hilborn Trustee of Hilborn Family Trust to Paul Murphy and Nina Stern for $605,000.
454 Undermountain Road – 3.52 acres of vacant land transferred by Christopher Lancton and Kathleen Devaney to Beaver Dam LLC for $560,000.
329 Housatonic River Road - 3 bedroom/3 bath home on 1 acre transferred by Beatrice Vann to Jeffrey and Rebecca Googel for $1,165,000.
446 & 448 Salmon Kill Road – Three structures on 0.34 acres transferred by Sarah Blodgett and Michael Hilbig to David Mallison for $490,000.
20 Farnum Road – 5 bedroom/1.5 bath home on 0.26 acres transferred by David McArthur and Corine Kalser to Bryant Jesus Chavez and Efrain Osuna Chavez for $200,000.
* Town of Salisbury real estate transfers recorded between August 1, 2026, and August 31, 2026, provided by Salisbury Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS and market statistics from InfoSparks. Note that monthly recorded transfers may lag sales by a number of days and include properties not appearing on the MLS.Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.