Legal Notices - September 29, 2026

Legal Notice
The Zoning Board of Appeals of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Application ZBA-26-2 by Christopher Lancto for a variance of Sections 304 and 300.2 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations pertaining to a property owned by Jodi Luby located at 288 Twin Lakes Road, Salisbury, CT 06068, map 63 lot 07. The hearing will be held on October 13, 2026 immediately after the regularly scheduled business of the 5:00PM meeting. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to and speak on the matter. Instructions for attending this virtual meeting will be listed on the agenda and at https://www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at https://www.salisburyct.us/zoning-board-of-appeals.... Attendance is encouraged but written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. The agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may also be reviewed in the Land Use Office, Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM. Salisbury Zoning Board of Appeals Lee Greenhouse Secretary
10-01-26
10-08-26
Warning for November 3, 2026, State Election
The electors of the Town of Kent are hereby warned to meet at their respective polling places in said town on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, for the following purposes: To cast their votes for Governor and Lieutenant Governor, State Senator, State Representative, Secretary of the State, Treasurer, Comptroller, Attorney General, Judge of Probate. Notice is hereby given that the location of the polling place for Absentee Ballot Counting, Early Voting, Same Day Registration and Election Day is: Kent Town Hall, 41 Kent Green Blvd., Kent, CT 06757 Voting tabulators will be used. The polls will be opened at six o'clock in the morning (6:00 a.m.) and will remain open until eight o'clock in the evening (8:00 p.m.). Early voting will take place from Monday, October 19, 2026, to Sunday, November 1, 2026. Early voting hours are 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day, except that the hours are extended to 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on the last Tuesday and Thursday, October 27 and 29, 2026. Each early voting location will offer Same-Day Election Registration (SDR). Dated at Kent, Connecticut, this 19th day of September, 2026. Darlene Brady Kent Town Clerk
10-01-26
Legal Notice
Notice of Decision
Town of Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission
Notice is hereby given that the following actions were taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on September 21, 2026: Approved - Special Permit Application #2026-0329 by owner Salisbury School Incorporated, for renovation of existing dwellings and establishment of accessory apartment use in accordance with Section 208 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor's Map 69 as Lot 18 and is located at 508 Twin Lakes Road, Salisbury. Approved - Special Permit Application #2026-0330 by owner Sharon Electric Company LLC, for a storage warehouse in accordance with Section 205.2 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor's Map 56 as Lot 56-1 and is located at 19 Railroad Street, Salisbury. Any aggrieved person may appeal these decisions to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes 8-8. Town of Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission Robert Riva, Secretary
10-01-26
Legal Notice
Elections Notice In accordance with Connecticut General Statute (Sec 9-16 & 9-17) all Registrars of Voter's Offices in CT will hold a statewide to prepare the "preliminary voter list" for the November 3, 2026 Election. Following this date, these list will be available for inspection at each office. Voters may still register to vote by mail online Until October 18th and in person from October 21st through Election Day by utilizing same day voter registration during Early Voting on November 3rd. The Norfolk Voter Registration session will take place in Norfolk Town Hall, 19 Maple Ave, Norfolk CT on September 29 from 2:00pm through 4:00 pm. Any person wanting to register to vote, or update their registration, can appear in the Registrars office during these times.
10-01-26
Legal Notice
Notice of Agent Decision
Town of Salisbury CT Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission
Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Agent of the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on September 16, 2026: Approved - Application IWWC-26-41 by Laurel Miller for/to "Install Propane Generator for emergency power". The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor's map as lot 06 12 and is known as 214 SHARON ROAD, LAKEVILLE. The owner of the property is BRADY TERRANCE + MILLER LAUREL TRUSTEES. Any person may appeal this decision of the agent to the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury within fifteen days after the publication date of this notice. 10-01-26