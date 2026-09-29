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Legal Notices - September 29, 2026

Legal Notice

The Zoning Board of Appeals of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Application ZBA-26-2 by Christopher Lancto for a variance of Sections 304 and 300.2 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations pertaining to a property owned by Jodi Luby located at 288 Twin Lakes Road, Salisbury, CT 06068, map 63 lot 07. The hearing will be held on October 13, 2026 immediately after the regularly scheduled business of the 5:00PM meeting. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to and speak on the matter. Instructions for attending this virtual meeting will be listed on the agenda and at https://www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at https://www.salisburyct.us/zoning-board-of-appeals.... Attendance is encouraged but written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. The agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may also be reviewed in the Land Use Office, Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM. Salisbury Zoning Board of Appeals Lee Greenhouse Secretary

10-01-26

10-08-26


Warning for November 3, 2026, State Election

The electors of the Town of Kent are hereby warned to meet at their respective polling places in said town on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, for the following purposes: To cast their votes for Governor and Lieutenant Governor, State Senator, State Representative, Secretary of the State, Treasurer, Comptroller, Attorney General, Judge of Probate. Notice is hereby given that the location of the polling place for Absentee Ballot Counting, Early Voting, Same Day Registration and Election Day is: Kent Town Hall, 41 Kent Green Blvd., Kent, CT 06757 Voting tabulators will be used. The polls will be opened at six o'clock in the morning (6:00 a.m.) and will remain open until eight o'clock in the evening (8:00 p.m.). Early voting will take place from Monday, October 19, 2026, to Sunday, November 1, 2026. Early voting hours are 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day, except that the hours are extended to 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on the last Tuesday and Thursday, October 27 and 29, 2026. Each early voting location will offer Same-Day Election Registration (SDR). Dated at Kent, Connecticut, this 19th day of September, 2026. Darlene Brady Kent Town Clerk

10-01-26


Legal Notice

Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following actions were taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on September 21, 2026: Approved - Special Permit Application #2026-0329 by owner Salisbury School Incorporated, for renovation of existing dwellings and establishment of accessory apartment use in accordance with Section 208 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor's Map 69 as Lot 18 and is located at 508 Twin Lakes Road, Salisbury. Approved - Special Permit Application #2026-0330 by owner Sharon Electric Company LLC, for a storage warehouse in accordance with Section 205.2 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor's Map 56 as Lot 56-1 and is located at 19 Railroad Street, Salisbury. Any aggrieved person may appeal these decisions to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes 8-8. Town of Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission Robert Riva, Secretary

10-01-26


Legal Notice

Elections Notice In accordance with Connecticut General Statute (Sec 9-16 & 9-17) all Registrars of Voter's Offices in CT will hold a statewide to prepare the "preliminary voter list" for the November 3, 2026 Election. Following this date, these list will be available for inspection at each office. Voters may still register to vote by mail online Until October 18th and in person from October 21st through Election Day by utilizing same day voter registration during Early Voting on November 3rd. The Norfolk Voter Registration session will take place in Norfolk Town Hall, 19 Maple Ave, Norfolk CT on September 29 from 2:00pm through 4:00 pm. Any person wanting to register to vote, or update their registration, can appear in the Registrars office during these times.

10-01-26


Legal Notice

Notice of Agent Decision

Town of Salisbury CT Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Agent of the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on September 16, 2026: Approved - Application IWWC-26-41 by Laurel Miller for/to "Install Propane Generator for emergency power". The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor's map as lot 06 12 and is known as 214 SHARON ROAD, LAKEVILLE. The owner of the property is BRADY TERRANCE + MILLER LAUREL TRUSTEES. Any person may appeal this decision of the agent to the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury within fifteen days after the publication date of this notice. 10-01-26

Lakeville Journal

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Classifieds - September 29, 2026

Classifieds - September 29, 2026

SERVICES OFFERED

Hector Pacay Landscaping, LLC. Residential & Commercial. Tree service, Painting, Masonry, Stone Walls, Lawn Mowing, Gardens, Construction. 845-636-3212. CT and NY.

REAL ESTATE FOR SALE

PUBLISHER'S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or:rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination

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Beatrice Humes Bunce

Beatrice Humes Bunce

NORTH CANAAN — Beatrice Humes Bunce, 89, of Brooksville, Florida, formerly of North Canaan, Connecticut, passed away peacefully on Sept. 13, 2026.

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David L. Davis

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Born in Nottingham, England, David was educated at Bromsgrove School and later graduated from hotel school in Birmingham, England. His education and natural talent for hospitality became the foundation of an extraordinary career that took him from England to some of the finest hospitality establishments in the United States.

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David A. Godding

David A. Godding

WINCHESTER — David A. Godding Sr., 82, of Winchester Center, Connecticut, passed peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. He was the loving husband of Cheryl Godding for 36 years.

David was born Oct. 17, 1943, in Sharon, to the late Leonard and Gladys (Robertson) Godding.

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James D. Gold

James D. Gold

WEST CORNWALL­ — James D. Gold IV, age 37, of West Cornwall and Brooklyn, New York, passed away peacefully on Sept. 21, 2026 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital in New York City following a three-year battle with melanoma.

James was born Sept. 11, 1989 in Boston, Massachusetts and graduated from Nashoba Regional High School in Bolton where he spent his childhood. A child with unique and diverse interests, he twice represented his elementary school in the Massachusetts State Geography Bee, performed in numerous high school drama productions and competed on the ski team. From an early age, James had a passion for imaging and drawing buildings often sketching many versions until just perfect. He attended Middlebury College in Vermont graduating with a degree in architectural design. As a junior, he studied at the Ecole Speciale d’Architecture in Paris, became fluent in French and worked on the restoration of an historic chateau.

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Slow fashion takes the runway at Stone Ridge Orchard

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The organic runway at HVSFW puts sustainable style among the apple trees at Stone Ridge Orchard.

Jay Ballesteros

Fast fashion has made it possible to buy the latest trend almost as quickly as it appears on social media. The environmental cost, however, is anything but fleeting. Fashion production accounts for about 10% of global carbon emissions, consumes enormous quantities of water and energy, and an estimated 85% of textiles end up in landfills each year. Synthetic fabrics also shed microplastics when washed.

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