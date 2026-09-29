Classifieds - September 29, 2026

In 1964, David came to the United States to work in Hartford, Connecticut, with Sonesta Corporation. He later became head of purchasing for the renowned Plaza Hotel in New York City, where he gained invaluable experience in the world of fine hotels and hospitality.

In 1974, David embarked on one of the most memorable chapters of his career when he purchased the Stonehenge Inn in Ridgefield, Connecticut. Under his ownership, the five-star inn and restaurant became known for exceptional food, gracious hospitality, and an atmosphere that attracted a remarkable array of guests. Among those who enjoyed the Stonehenge were celebrities such as Joanne and Paul Newman, corporate CEOs, devoted lovers of gourmet food, and couples celebrating weddings and other special occasions. David took great pride in creating a place where people could gather, celebrate, and enjoy themselves.

After retiring from the Stonehenge Inn, David moved to Norfolk, Connecticut, to his wife’s family summer home. Retirement, however, lasted only about a month. True to his entrepreneurial spirit, David purchased the local pub and transformed it into an authentic English-style pub. Featuring an extraordinary selection of 153 beers, the pub became a destination for those interested in unusual and imported beers. David was, in many ways, ahead of his time, introducing patrons to the variety and character of foreign and specialty beers long before they became widely popular.

David’s adventurous spirit led to yet another unique chapter in his life. Following his time at the pub, he spent a year consulting for T. Boone Pickens, advising on the hospitality aspects of Mr. Pickens’ vast 70,000-acre ranch. It was an unforgettable adventure and another reflection of David’s broad experience and love of hospitality.

David also founded Hillhome Country Products, sharing his passion for food through a collection of specialty products. Among the most popular were his Texas pickles, fudge sauce, caramel sauce, mango chutney, English orange marmalade, and Christmas Morning marmalade. His products reflected the same creativity and attention to quality that characterized so much of his life and work.

Service to Norfolk

David’s contributions extended well beyond his professional life. After settling in Norfolk, he became deeply involved in the community and gave generously of his time and energy.

He served as President of Meadowbrook Housing and President of the Norfolk Library Associates. He was also a member of the Bishop’s Committee of the Church of the Transfiguration for 20 years, a testament to his long-standing commitment to his community and his church.

Throughout his remarkable career and community life, David was known for his entrepreneurial spirit, his appreciation for fine food and hospitality, his English heritage, and his ability to turn an idea into something special. Whether running a renowned inn, creating an English pub, advising on a Texas ranch, developing specialty foods, or serving his community, David approached life with curiosity, energy, generosity, and a willingness to try something new.

David leaves his beloved wife of 40 years, Louise Hill Davis; his four children, Brian Davis, Diana Davis, Colin Davis, and Anne Davis Lake; a predeceased son, Derek Davis, and his two step-sons, C. Warner Hotchkiss and Winthrop Hotchkiss.

David’s life was anything but ordinary. From England to Connecticut, from the Plaza Hotel to the Stonehenge Inn, from an English-style pub to a 70,000-acre Texas ranch, he created a life filled with hospitality, adventure, entrepreneurship, community service, and memorable experiences. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the many people whose lives he touched along the way.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 2nd at The Church of the Transfiguration, Norfolk, CT at 10:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Norfolk Ambulance and The Norfolk Library Associates

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.