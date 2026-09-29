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Classifieds - September 29, 2026

SERVICES OFFERED

Hector Pacay Landscaping, LLC. Residential & Commercial. Tree service, Painting, Masonry, Stone Walls, Lawn Mowing, Gardens, Construction. 845-636-3212. CT and NY.

REAL ESTATE FOR SALE

PUBLISHER'S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or:rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination

HELP WANTED

Carpenters Wanted :Local established company looking for qualified carpenters. Segalla's TurnKey Housing, LLC is looking for a few carpenters with varying levels of expertise to join an established team. Must be able to work well with others performing a varied list of tasks from siding and framing to finish trim. Competitive wages, 401K, paid holidays, vacation and health insurance offered. Please contact us at 860-824-0019.

Wanted: a mechanic to service my small Husqvarna Z254F zero-turn lawn mower. I'm in Lakeville. 860-435-2660.

Full-time Warehouse and Office positions available in Sharon, CT. We're looking for dependable, self-motivated individuals who are ready to work and take pride in doing a good job. Pay is $22 to $30 an hour, depending on experience. Applicants must have reliable transportation, be dependable and on time every day, be self-motivated and able to work independently, have a positive attitude and good work ethic. Interested? Call Mike or Greg at 800-245-8222 for more information.

TAG SALES – FALLS VILLAGE, CT

Yard Sale. Fri. & Sat., 10/2 &10/3, 8-1 both days. 32 Lime Rock Sta., Falls Village.

Lakeville Journal

Latest News

Legal Notices - September 29, 2026

Legal Notices - September 29, 2026

Legal Notice

The Zoning Board of Appeals of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Application ZBA-26-2 by Christopher Lancto for a variance of Sections 304 and 300.2 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations pertaining to a property owned by Jodi Luby located at 288 Twin Lakes Road, Salisbury, CT 06068, map 63 lot 07. The hearing will be held on October 13, 2026 immediately after the regularly scheduled business of the 5:00PM meeting. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to and speak on the matter. Instructions for attending this virtual meeting will be listed on the agenda and at https://www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at https://www.salisburyct.us/zoning-board-of-appeals.... Attendance is encouraged but written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. The agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may also be reviewed in the Land Use Office, Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM. Salisbury Zoning Board of Appeals Lee Greenhouse Secretary

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Beatrice Humes Bunce

Beatrice Humes Bunce

NORTH CANAAN — Beatrice Humes Bunce, 89, of Brooksville, Florida, formerly of North Canaan, Connecticut, passed away peacefully on Sept. 13, 2026.

Born on July 29, 1937, in North Canaan, to Douglas E. Humes Sr. and Claudine Goodsill Humes, Bea grew up in Clayton and graduated from Housatonic Valley Regional High School.

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David L. Davis

David L. Davis

NORFOLK — David L. Davis, 84, of Norfolk, Connecticut, passed away peacefully on Sept. 15.

Born in Nottingham, England, David was educated at Bromsgrove School and later graduated from hotel school in Birmingham, England. His education and natural talent for hospitality became the foundation of an extraordinary career that took him from England to some of the finest hospitality establishments in the United States.

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David A. Godding

David A. Godding

WINCHESTER — David A. Godding Sr., 82, of Winchester Center, Connecticut, passed peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. He was the loving husband of Cheryl Godding for 36 years.

David was born Oct. 17, 1943, in Sharon, to the late Leonard and Gladys (Robertson) Godding.

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James D. Gold

James D. Gold

WEST CORNWALL­ — James D. Gold IV, age 37, of West Cornwall and Brooklyn, New York, passed away peacefully on Sept. 21, 2026 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital in New York City following a three-year battle with melanoma.

James was born Sept. 11, 1989 in Boston, Massachusetts and graduated from Nashoba Regional High School in Bolton where he spent his childhood. A child with unique and diverse interests, he twice represented his elementary school in the Massachusetts State Geography Bee, performed in numerous high school drama productions and competed on the ski team. From an early age, James had a passion for imaging and drawing buildings often sketching many versions until just perfect. He attended Middlebury College in Vermont graduating with a degree in architectural design. As a junior, he studied at the Ecole Speciale d’Architecture in Paris, became fluent in French and worked on the restoration of an historic chateau.

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Slow fashion takes the runway at Stone Ridge Orchard

Slow fashion takes the runway at Stone Ridge Orchard

The organic runway at HVSFW puts sustainable style among the apple trees at Stone Ridge Orchard.

Jay Ballesteros

Fast fashion has made it possible to buy the latest trend almost as quickly as it appears on social media. The environmental cost, however, is anything but fleeting. Fashion production accounts for about 10% of global carbon emissions, consumes enormous quantities of water and energy, and an estimated 85% of textiles end up in landfills each year. Synthetic fabrics also shed microplastics when washed.

So what would happen if we slowed things down?

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