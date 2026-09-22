Kent home prices hit new high in August

KENT — The median sale price for a single-family home in Kent reached a record $760,750 for the 12 months ending Aug. 31, 2026.
The median was 57% above the $484,000 recorded a year earlier and 1% higher than the previous record of $753,000 set in the 12 months ending in August 2024. The figures exclude condominiums.
Sales volume remained stable, with 28 single-family homes sold during the latest 12-month period, averaging roughly two to three a month. The total compares with 27 sales in the 12 months ending in August 2025 and 30 in the corresponding period in 2024.
Sales peaked at 81 during the 12 months ending in May 2021, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Inventory has increased in recent weeks, with 19 single-family homes and three condominiums listed for sale. Twelve of the houses have asking prices above $1 million, while four are listed below the current median sale price. Homes in Kent typically sell for 98% to 100% of their asking price.
The five August transactions detailed below reflect the busy summer closing season, when homes listed in May and June go under contract and complete their sales.
August Kent Transfers
66 Muller Road – 2 bedroom/2 bath home on 5 acres transferred by Peter and Lisa Crockett to Clinton Kelly and Damon Bayles for $565,000
100 Main Street North – 4 bedroom/4 full bath/2 half bath home built in 1800 on 11.01 acres transferred by Jeffrey Kane Weiser Trustee of Jeffrey Kane Weiser Revocable Trust and Soo Zin Hugh Trustee of Soo Sin Hugh Revocable Trust to Greenway Holdings LLC for $2,400,000
262 Kent Cornwall Road – 3 bedroom/2 bath home on 29.8 acres transferred by Carl Posse III and Constance Flanigan to Syed Khalid Wasti and Joanne Lee Wasti for $950,000
46 Spooner Hill Road – 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home on 5.45 acres transferred by Maria and David Kopstein to Andrew and Mary Ann Carman for $1,060,000
433 Kent Cornwall Road, Unit #22 – 3 bedroom/2 bath condo transferred by Holly Ceane and William Strebel to Nadine Kellar for $370,000.
* Town of Kent real estate transfers recorded between August 1, 2026, and August 31, 2026, provided by Kent Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS and market data from Info Sparks. Note that recorded transfers frequently lag sales by a number of days. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.