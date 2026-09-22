Car show supports NCES eighth graders

NORTH CANAAN — A vintage car show with an assortment of vendors enjoyed perfect fall weather Saturday, Sept. 19, while raising money for North Canaan Elementary School’s eighth-grade class trip to Washington, D.C.
The entire eighth-grade class was on hand for the fundraiser that will help defray the $1,600 cost per student for the class trip next May. The annual trip for the graduating class spans four days and three nights and focuses on civics and history, and they often take in a ball game.
Eve Davis, a seventh-grade teacher of language arts who is a main organizer of the fundraiser, said, “It’s a coming of age experience for the students. For many of them, it’s the first time that they’re away from their parents.”
The car show drew car buffs who strolled through lineups of sixties muscle cars and more modern high-horsepower cars, as well as strollers who enjoyed the fried dough truck.